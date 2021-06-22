Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd generation) vs Amazon Echo Show 5 (2019): which smart display should you buy on Prime Day?

Some of the best Prime Day deals we've seen so far are for Amazon’s own devices; and if you’ve had your eye on the Amazon Echo Show 5, you’re in luck. In the US, Amazon’s smallest smart display has been discounted to $44.99 ($89.99) while in the UK it’s now down to £39.99, from £79.99.

This is the first generation of the Echo Show 5, which was launched in June 2019. Amazon has recently launched the Echo Show 5 (2nd generation), which is priced at $84.99 / £74.99, and slightly cheaper than the list price for the original Echo Show 5.

The two models look identical, which may leave you struggling to work out which version of the smart display you should buy on Prime Day. We’ve tested both iterations and here’s everything you need to know about which Echo Show 5 you should buy on Prime Day.

Today's best Echo Show 5 deals on Prime Day

Amazon Echo Show 5 (2019): $89.99 $44.99 at Amazon

US: For a limited time, Amazon has knocked $45 off the cost of the Echo Show 5 (1st generation) - that's an impressive 50% discount on Amazon's smallest smart display. With a 5.5-inch screen and a compact footprint, the Echo Show 5 is back to its all-time record-low price that was set earlier this year.View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 5 (2019): £79.99 £39.99 at Amazon

UK: You can pick up Amazon's smallest smart display, which has a 1-megapixel camera for video-calling, for just £39.99 - its lowest price ever. The Alexa smart display can be paired with video doorbells and security cameras, so you can see a real-time feed on its built-in screen. View Deal

Just like the best Amazon smart speakers, the Echo Show 5, has Alexa built-in. Amazon’s voice assistant can provide the day’s news and weather, as well as update you on the latest sports scores and even set timers and alarms for you. The Echo Show 5, and Amazon's other smart displays, build on this with a screen that lets you see as well as hear Alexa's responses.

During testing, when we asked both smart displays what the weather was like, as well as telling us the current temperature, it also displayed on screen the temperature over each hour of the remainder of the day, along with the wind speed and real-feel temperature.

The screen can also be used to watch streaming services including Netflix and Prime Video, as well as sing along to your favorite tracks reading the lyrics from the screen or even use the device as a digital photo frame displaying snaps from your smartphone or Facebook.

On top of that, smart displays can also be used to show the real-time live feed from a video doorbell or home security camera installed, and in some cases let you conserve with whoever is in the camera's field of view.

Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd generation) vs Amazon Echo Show 5 (2019)

So just how do the two Echo Show 5 smart displays differ? As we've already mentioned they look identical, with a wedge-shaped back that houses the 1.6in speaker, covered in a mesh fabric that comes in Charcoal and Glacier White or Sandstone depending upon which territory you’re in.

A 5.5-inch screen with a 960 x 480 resolution sits at an angle on the front, while the 1.6-inch speaker sits at the back of the device. Physical volume buttons, a mute button for Alexa, and a shutter that can cover the camera can be found on the top on both smart displays, while on the rear sits a power port along with a micro USB port.

The differences between the two smart displays are well pretty minor. The Echo Show 5 (2019) has a 1-megapixel camera, but on the Echo Show 5 (2nd generation) the resolution of the camera has been doubled. In our tests, video calls did look sharper on the Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd generation) but they were nowhere near as crisp as when using the Echo Show 10, which has a 13-megapixel camera.

Unfortunately, neither Echo Show 5 has the automatic pan and zoom feature offered on the Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd generation) and Echo Show 10 that ensures you remain in the center of the frame when video calling.

The Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd generation) is also available in a new finish called Deep Sea Blu, which isn't an option for the Echo Show 5 (1st generation). That said, the original Echo Show 5 does trump the new iteration is one small, but for some, significant way. It has a 3.5mm socket so headphones can be connected to private listening but unfortunately, Amazon has removed this from the Echo Show 5 (2nd generation).

Verdict

If you're after an Echo Show 5 for the more affordable price possible, or you want a smart display that enables private listening through wired headphones, then plumping for the Prime Day deal on the Echo Show 5 (1st generation) is the right choice.

However, if you plan on making plenty of video calls from the smart display, or you're desperate for a dark blue Echo Show 5 to fit in with the decor in the room it will reside, the Echo Show 5 (2nd generation) should be the Amazon smart display you choose this Prime Dayy.

More Amazon Echo Show deals

No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for Amazon Echo Show's from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.

More Amazon Prime Day deals