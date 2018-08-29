Acer's Predator Thronos is a throne finally fit for extreme gamers

At IFA 2018, Acer unveiled its remarkable-looking Predator Thronos, which it claims “reimagines the gaming chair for a new level of gamer.”

This 1.5 meter-tall chair comes in a choice of colors – dual tone black with either white or blue accents – and it vibrates according to what’s happening onscreen, giving you an immersive gaming experience as you play.

While that might not sound too comfortable, Acer assures us that this chair has an ergonomic seat design, along with a foot rest, which should make long gaming sessions more enjoyable. The chair can also be adjusted, and the cabin reclines up to 140 degrees.

Gaming chair or gaming cave?

The Thronos also comes with an overhead brace that can support three 27-inch gaming monitors, and there’s space for a gaming PC as well. Naturally, Acer recommends its Predator gaming desktops and monitors to compliment this chair, but products from other manufacturers will fit it as well.

We don’t currently have availability or price information, but we will update this story when we do.

Just don’t expect it to be cheap...