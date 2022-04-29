7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more this weekend (April 29)

Audio player loading…

People bandy around the term ‘golden age’ far too often nowadays, but we really are living in a supreme era of television. If you’ve been able to keep up with even half of the shows released so far this year – Euphoria , Severance and Moon Knight among them – you’ll know what we’re talking about.

And the prestige TV train keeps on rolling as we move into May. Leading the line this weekend is the return of Ozark season 4 on Netflix , though there are several brand new series hitting the likes of Hulu and Paramount Plus , too. Film fans also get a look-in with the arrival of (the admittedly bleak) The Survivor on HBO Max .

Below, we’ve rounded up our pick of the seven biggest new movies and TV shows to watch on Netflix, Prime Video , Apple TV Plus and more over the next few days.

Ozark season 4 part 2 (Netflix)

At long last, Ozark season 4 part 2 has arrived on Netflix to tie up the myriad loose ends left by the finale’s tension-filled first half.

Seven new episodes will end the crime-laden misadventures of the Byrde family once and for all, with Marty (Jason Bateman) and Wendy (Laura Linney) intent on escaping the murderous underworld they’ve become accustomed to – and regrettably fond of – across the series’ previous three seasons.

Both Bateman and Ozark showrunner Chris Mundy have promised fans a satisfying ending and real closure, so here’s hoping that Netflix doesn’t pull a Game of Thrones with this one.

Under the Banner of Heaven (Hulu)

Returning to screens only months after riding the hype wave for Netflix’s tick, tick...BOOM! and Sony/Marvel's Spider-Man: No Way Home , Andrew Garfield heads up FX’s latest moody miniseries, Under the Banner of Heaven.

A seven-episode adaptation of Jon Krakauer’s non-fiction book of the same name (adapted by Oscar-winning writer Dustin Lance Black), this true crime story follows Garfield's detective’s investigation into the murder of a young woman (Daisy Edgar-Jones) and her daughter at the hands of Mormon fundamentalists in 1980s Utah.

We’re getting serious True Detective vibes from Under the Banner of Heaven, which is a promising sign for fans of gritty thrillers. The show’s first two episodes are available to stream now on Hulu in the US, with the remaining four arriving weekly every Thursday. International audiences will have to wait until later this year for its Disney Plus debut, though.

The Offer (Paramount Plus)

Legendary movie studio Paramount will be hoping its latest starry series, The Offer, adds yet more value to the rising stock of its embryonic streaming service , Paramount Plus.

Airing exclusively on the burgeoning platform, Michael Tolkin’s 10-episode show re-tells the making of Francis Ford Coppola's legendary gangster movie, The Godfather, from the perspective of its ambitious producer, Albert S. Ruddy (played by Miles Teller).

Early criticism for this one hasn’t been great – in fact, we recently published a roundup of all the negative reviews hurled its way – but fans of Coppola's 1972 masterpiece will still likely find enough interesting details here to warrant the time investment. UK viewers can expect to find The Offer streaming on Sky and Now TV later in the year.

Ten Percent (Prime Video, AMC Plus, Sundance Now)

Streaming on AMC Plus and Sundance Now in the US (but Prime Video in the UK), Ten Percent is Amazon’s English-language remake of acclaimed French comedy series Call My Agent! (which originally aired on Netflix).

Like the original, the show follows the agents and owners of a talent agency (this time based in Britain) whose clients are real-life actors playing themselves. Pirates of the Caribbean star Jack Davenport leads its cast of fictional characters, while the likes of Helena Bonham Carter, Dominic West, and Emma Corrin make cameos as disgruntled Hollywood celebrities.

Ten Percent’s first two episodes are available to stream now (regardless of your region), with the remaining four arriving in weekly instalments on AMC Plus, Sundance Now and Prime Video every Thursday.

Grace and Frankie season 7 (Netflix)

All good things must come to an end – even Marta Kauffman’s (other) beloved comedy series, Grace and Frankie.

The cult Netflix show, which follows the misadventures of two unlikely friends (Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin) who are brought together after their husbands fall in love with one another, concludes with the 12-episode second half of its seventh season this weekend.

This final bow finds the pair living under the same roof as their previous partners, Robert and Sol (played by Martin Sheen and Sam Waterston, respectively), meaning yet more friction is on the cards for the titular friends. Incidentally, new episodes also ensure Grace and Frankie remains the longest-running Netflix original series in history (for those keen on their trivia).

Shining Girls (Apple TV Plus)

You’ve got to hand it to Apple: for a tech giant with next to no experience in the entertainment industry, its streaming service has come on leaps and bounds in recent times.

Arriving hot on the heels of the critically-acclaimed Severance and Nicole Kidman-starring Roar is Shining Girls, an eight-episode adaptation of Lauren Beukes’ creepy novel of the same name. The series follows a Chicago reporter (Elisabeth Moss, also on co-directing duties) who, after surviving a brutal assault, discovers that her attacker is actually a time-traveling serial killer (talk about engaging premise?).

Shining Girls has been described by critics as “Zodiac on Xanax,” which is more than enough to pique our interest. Three episodes are available to stream on Apple TV Plus today, with the remaining five arriving weekly every Friday.

The Survivor (HBO Max)

We’ll preface this one with an apology. Not only is HBO’s The Survivor the only feature-length entry on this list, but it’s also indisputably the gloomiest (that being said, the movie’s plot doesn’t half sound inspiring).

Rain Main director Barry Levinson directs this true-to-life tale of boxer Harry Haft (Ben Foster), an Auschwitz survivor whose experience fighting at the behest of the Nazis led him to pursue a career in the sport following his liberation. Peter Sarsgaard, John Leguizamo, and Danny DeVito also star alongside Foster, who lost a Christian Bale-rivaling 60 pounds for the role.

The Survivor had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival way back in September 2021, though only now is it finally available to stream on HBO Max. There’s been no confirmation of the movie’s UK release date as yet, but we’d expect it to appear on Sky and Now TV in the near future.

