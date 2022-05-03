1Password 8 for Mac out of beta - includes a much-requested feature

Audio player loading…

After nine months in beta, 1Password 8 has officially released for Mac with yet another redesign and more features on top of the already stuffed pre-release package.

As noted by co-founder Dave Teare, productivity was the major driving factor behind the changes. The big new feature is Universal Autofill, which, as the name implies, allows users to fill in passwords automatically into Mac apps like Zoom or the Apple App Store.

It also works on Mac command prompts like Terminal and single-use two-factor authentication passwords. And to make things even faster, 1Password hotkeys Universal Autofill to the Command and Backslash keys on your keyboard.

Alongside the autofill is Quick Access, a floating search bar for quickly looking through your 1Password account for a password or data any time you need it. Plus, the desktop app doesn’t need to be open

Redesign and security

For the redesigned user interface, 1Password utilized the new Knox design language to create a UI that’s detailed yet simple. The new icons make it easy to locate what you’re looking for. New indicators will tell you who has access to files in a vault and who has access if they are moved elsewhere.

1Password also upped the security level to protect the new ease of access features. The Watchtower Dashboard has been redesigned to a more simple look that’s easy to gauge if you have some weak passwords in your catalog. During the early access version, the Dashboard had a more cluttered look with details kind of smashed together in a small space.

For those wanting that extra layer of security, 1Password released Developer Tools back in March 2022. It’s a set of features that makes it easy for developers to create and manage workflows without compromising on security.

Potential future changes

A lot of these updates are the result of user feedback, and although this has just come out, people are already offering their thoughts, especially on the 1Password subreddit.

One user asked about the status of field ordering, which was something found on older 1Password versions. Basically, it allowed you to rearrange where categories were located on the UI. Teare himself responded that they’re working on a beta for this feature.

Another 1Password team member stated that they’re looking for ways to implement some kind of MDM (mobile device management) support. Essentially, this is further mobile device support for 1Password.

Perhaps will see that feature in a future point upgrade or the next beta round.