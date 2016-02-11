How to use your iPhone and iCloud online photo storage

Keen photographers often become painfully aware of the problems with taking snaps on different iPhones and iPads, and then trying to sync them all up.

Things get worse if you also import photos from a digital SLR to a Mac or PC. iCloud Photo Library is Apple's system for dealing with this (it supercedes the old Photo Stream feature, which remains available).

With iCloud Photo Library turned on, any shot you snap on an iPhone, iPad or iPod touch, or import into the Photos app on a Mac, is instantly stored online in your iCloud account – in its full, original quality – and then automatically added to the copy of that library that's stored on all your devices signed into the same iCloud account.

You can then view all of your photos regardless of source and which Apple device you're using. Unlike with My Photo Stream, the images you store in iCloud Photo Library count towards your iCloud storage quota, and you get only 5GB for free.

Apple has made it a lot less expensive to buy additional space though, with 50GB now costing just £0.79 ($0.99, AU$1.49) a month. But you might quickly run out of that if you take a lot of photos and videos (which are also included in the library).

What if devices don't have much space either? That's covered with an option that stores versions optimised to individual devices on them, while the original version is stored in iCloud. Photo Stream remains available in case you were happy with the old system, and it can be used at the same time as iCloud Photo Library.

It's most applicable if you have an old device that can't run iOS 8 or OS X Yosemite – or if you don't want to pay for more iCloud storage space and don't mind working with its more manual approach to photo management. Let's look at the more modern option, though.