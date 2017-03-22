Update: Good news, Android users! Super Mario Run is available to download via the Google Play Store right now. Nintendo's official Twitter account made the announcement, marking an end to Apple's three-month exclusive on the game.

Super Mario Run just launched in the App Store and Google Play Store, so you can download it right now for free* (more on that below) on your iPhone, iPad or Android device.

Nintendo nailed the official December 15 for iPhone and iPad release date and it’s being made available in 151 countries around the world.

If you’re keen to play Nintendo’s iconic character on your smartphone or tablet, read on to find out how you can download and play Super Mario Run right now.

How to download and play Super Mario Run on iOS

If you have an iOS device, such as an iPhone or iPad, then you’re in luck, as Super Mario Run is available for iOS owners first, though the Android version released on March 22, 2017.

To download Super Mario Run for iOS, open up the app store on your iPhone or iPad and search for ‘Super Mario Run’.

Simply tap "get" to have access to the app, but be warned: you'll have free access to only the first few levels. After that, you'll need to spend $9.99 (£7.99, about AU$13) to get the full game.

Before you move forward with the purchase, you’ll need to make sure you have permission to buy the game before continuing. Tap the button to purchase the game, and it will download and install automatically. You can now play every single level of Super Mario Run on your iOS device.

Keep in mind that Nintendo's runner is an online-only game, meaning that you can't boot into it if you don't have either a Wi-Fi or cellular connection. This will definitely be a problem for some, but not others. So, it's good to at least consider it before putting your money down on the app.

How to download and play Super Mario Run on Android

Super Mario Run finally became available for Android on March 22, bringing an end to iOS' exclusive hold on the game.

Downloading the game on Android is just as simple: Head to the Google Play Store, search for 'Super Mario Run' and select Install to download the game onto your device.

Just like the iOS version, you can download Super Mario Run on Android for free, however in order to access all the levels, you'll need to pay $9.99 (£7.99, about AU$13). Internet connectivity is also required to play on Android.

Editor's note: A previous version of this article was headlined 'How to download and play Super Mario Run on iOS and Android', in reference to the fact many people were trying to play it on multiple platforms. Despite adding in advice against trying to play the game on Android, we've decided to remove the reference from the headline to prevent people thinking that it's safe to do so at the current time.

We'll update the article as further information becomes available.