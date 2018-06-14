How to livestream like a pro gamer

If you want to stream like a pro, you need to get your face out there, and you need to interact with your fans. Even if you have just a few viewers on your stream, the experience is made better by being able to talk to them while their comments pop up in chat.

If you have a webcam and a mic built into your laptop, great. You've taken the first step. But the problem is, those built in devices are so basic. Every click of the trackpad or keystroke gets picked up, and sound quality is roughly akin to talking into a soup can via a taut piece of twine.

A dedicated web camera can be set up anywhere, letting you control exactly how you appear in your stream.

A few of our suggestions include Microsoft's LifeCam Studio and Logitech C922 Pro Stream Webcam for decent 1080p capture.

If you're looking for something with a that's above and beyond with few extras, the Razer's Stargazer is the only webcam that shoots 720p at 60fps. Although, there are more cameras that can automatically remove the background behind you.

Having a face to go along with your voice is important, so position yourself somewhere with flattering light and aim a good quality webcam directly at your face. Most people seem to prefer setting their camera up in a place where their face is in ¾ profile onscreen, but there isn't any hard and fast rule.

Add in a good mic, and you're golden. Razer's Seiren and Seiren Elite are good choices, especially since the latter has 'Elite' right there in the name. On top of sounding great, the Sieren Elite a built-in high-pass filter that cuts out unwanted low-frequency vibrations, like footsteps or the rumble of an air conditioner.

Some streaming software allows you to chroma key the background, aka "green screen," so if you spend a few bucks on Amazon and hang a green sheet behind where you sit, your viewers will only see you and your smiling face.

Webcams with Intel's Realsense technology can scrub the background out without need for a green sheet, but I found the best results were with a physical screen rather than software.