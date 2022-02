Chelsea vs Liverpool live stream: how to watch Carabao Cup Final 2022 online now from anywhere

Wembley is buzzing and the first domestic silverware of the season is ready to be handed out to either Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea or Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool today. To see who lifts the Carabao Cup, read on for our guide to watch a Chelsea vs Liverpool live stream online where you are.

The Blues will be looking to take home their second piece of silverware this month, following their Club World Cup triumph in Dubai.

Today's showdown is Liverpool first appearance in the EFL Cup final since their penalty shoot-out defeat to Man City in 2016, with the Red's last triumph in the tournament coming a full ten years ago against Cardiff back in 2012.

Both teams come into today's game with a host of injury concerns, with Liverpool set to be without Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino, while Mateo Kovacic and Hakim Ziyech look likely to be absent for Chelsea.

Here's how to watch an Chelsea vs Liverpool live stream wherever you are in the world - follow our guide to make sure you don't miss a minute of today's Carabao Cup Final.

Related: how to watch Champions League live stream

How to watch Chelsea vs Liverpool from outside your country

We've set out below all the ways you can watch Chelsea vs Liverpool in a number of countries around the world. However, if you're away travelling for work or pleasure, you probably won't be able to tune in like you normally would at home.

That's because of the pesky digital restriction that is geo-blocking, which prevents certain streaming services from being used outside a specific area.

Help is at hand however if you run into this issue with the option of using a VPN to tune to your preferred coverage no matter where you are in the world.

Use a VPN to stream Chelsea vs Liverpool from anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

We've put all of the major VPN services through their paces and ExpressVPN currently comes out on top as our recommended provider. It works with huge list of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Throw in a generous set of security features, and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming. But perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to watch Chelsea vs Liverpool Carabao Cup final live stream in the UK

Sky Sports has the exclusive rights to the Carabao Cup final in the UK. Kick-off for Chelsea vs Liverpool is at 4.30pm GMT with coverage beginning on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football at 3.30pm GMT. Subscribers also get to watch on the move using the Sky Go app, which is available on nearly all modern phones, tablets, laptops, PCs and consoles. For those without Sky, a better option may be to pick up a Now TV Sky Sports Monthly Pass, which includes all 11 channels. To access your usual streaming service from outside the UK, you'll need to download a good VPN, as detailed above.

How to watch Chelsea vs Liverpool live stream in Canada

Soccer fans in Canada are some of the luckiest in the world, as DAZN is the rights holder for the Carabao Cup, all 380 Premier League games plus Champions and Europa League action, every NFL game, and much more. That means you can tune in to just about any match-up you'd care to mention all for just $20 per month and that sounds like a terrific deal to us. You can also subscribe annually for $150 and save $90. The super slick service is available via a dedicated apps for a wide array of platforms and devices, including iOS and Android, as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, and most modern Smart TVs. Today's final gets under way in Canada at 11.30am EST / 8.30am PST. You can sign up and get started straight away by heading to the DAZN website now.

More Canadian sports action: how to watch an NHL live stream

How to watch Chelsea vs Liverpool in Australia for FREE

You'll need to be a subscriber to beIN Sports to watch the Carabao Cup final on TV in Australia. Kick-off Down Under is at 3.30am AEDT. If you don't have it as part of a pay TV package, you can sign up to beIN Sports as a standalone subscription, costing $19.99 per month or $179.99 for the year after you've taken advantage of a FREE two-week trial. That said, sports streaming specialist Kayo Sports includes beIN in its package - and it also offers a FREE 14-day Kayo Sports trial. After that, the Basic plan costs just $25 a month and lets you stream on two screens, while Premium is a mere $35 a month for simultaneous viewing on up to three devices. Don't forget, you can take your coverage abroad with you as well. For those wanting to watch home coverage of sports from overseas, a good VPN is the solution.

How to watch a Chelsea vs Liverpool live stream in New Zealand

As with their Aussie neighbours, beIN Sports has exclusive rights to show the Carabao Cup final in New Zealand. Sky subscribers can add beIN to their package at an additional cost of $31.99 per month. Kick-off for Kiwis is at 5.30am NZDT on Monday morning. Remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go - just use a VPN and follow the instructions above.

How to live stream Chelsea vs Liverpool in the US