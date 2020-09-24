Where to buy Nvidia RTX 3090: find stock here

The Nvidia Geforce RTX 3090 is now out, and is arguably the most powerful consumer graphics card and it's now available to buy. At $1,499 (£1,399, around AU$2,030), this isn't going to be a GPU for everyone, but if you're after a cutting edge and future-proof graphics card that can also dabble in 8K gaming, then this is the card for you.

If it's not what you're after, check out our where to buy the RTX 3080 guide

As you may have been aware, the RTX 3080 launch was a bit of a nightmare, with the GPU selling out almost instantly, and while the RTX 3090 is a more niche card, getting hold of it may still be tricky.

In fact, Nvidia has already apologized for the RTX 3090 graphics card selling out before it’s even launched.

While RTX 3090 stock is low, and buying one is still tricky, we're here to help by checking all the major sites to see who has RTX 3090 stock.

We'll be updating this article regularly, so keep an eye on it to make sure you don't miss out.

Where to buy RTX 3090 in the US

Orders for the Nvidia RTX 3090 are now live in the US. You may need to be patient and refresh occasionally for retailers websites to get to the page where you can place your order.

Nvidia RTX 3090 deals at Nvidia

Think going direct to the source, Nvidia itself, will get you an RTX 3090? It seems like it may be tricky, as the site is running slow, but it does appear like you can buy not just the Founder's Edition, but other third party models as well.

