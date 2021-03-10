Save big with this Anker security camera deal

The best home security cameras are a great way for ensuring peace of mind when you’re not at home. They can work out an expensive purchase, though, so a good deal is always welcome - and Amazon has slashed the price of our best security camera in the UK.

In the UK, the Anker Eufycam 2 , which currently holds the top spot in our list of 'best home security cameras’, has been discounted to £249.99 from £299.99 - that's a 17% saving. (Not in the Uk? Scroll down for the best Eufycam deals in your region.)

This isn’t the cheapest price we’ve seen for the Eufycam 2 – on Black Friday last year it dropped to £239.99 for the two-camera kit – but it’s still good value if you’re in the market for a wireless security camera system.

Today’s best Eufycam 2 deals in the UK

Anker Eufycam 2: £299.99 £249.99 at Amazon

Amazon has knocked £50 off the cost of the Eufycam 2 two-camera kit making it £249.99. This wireless security camera comes with a hub that connects them to your home Wi-Fi network and can record FullHD video when motion is detected. It's not the lowest price we've ever seen - it dropped to £239.99 on Black Friday, but if you want a home security camera now, it's a good deal and we don't know when it will drop this low again.

What really makes this security camera system stand out over its rivals, is that up to 16GB of video (around a month’s worth) can be stored on the base station at any one time, meaning it can be used subscription-free. Anker claims the battery-powered security camera will last a year between charges, and they’re weather-proof too.

Night vision ensures video recorded in the dark can be seen more clearly, and a two-way talk feature that lets you hear and speak to anyone in the camera’s field of view.