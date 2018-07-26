Samsung Galaxy Note 9 deals: what should you expect to pay?

We'll tell you this straightaway. We're positively, unabashedly, mouth-wateringly excited about the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Note 9. After its predecessor delivered greatness on pretty much every level, we can't wait to see what Samsung does with the its latest flagship behemoth of a smartphone - or what the price of Samsung Note 9 deals will be.

We still don't know a huge amount about the Samsung Galaxy Note 9, but what we do know is that it's less than a month before the product launch. Samsung has already told us that August 9 will be the date and Brooklyn, New York will be the place.

The rest is up for speculation. The promotional images suggest the S Pen will be a feature Samsung want to sing about on the Note 9. But what of the screen resolution, dimensions, cameras and - most importantly to us - Galaxy Note 9 deals on release.

The good news is that TechRadar constantly has its finger on the pulse of all the best mobile phone deals in the UK, and has data of what other recent major smartphone prices were on release. So you're in the right place if you're after an educated opinion on what the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 will cost on contract and SIM-free when it's released in August.

When can I buy the Galaxy Note 9?

Much like Apple, Samsung doesn't like attention to its big smartphone launches to be distracted by timing them together with tech shows. So rather than wait until IFA in Berlin in late August, it will have an individual Galaxy Note 9 launch on Thursday, August 9.

Assuming Samsung follows the same release pattern as last year (and we see no reason why it wouldn't), pre-orders will go live with immediate effect - so be sure to bookmark this page and check back on August 9, as we'll tell you immediately the best Galaxy Note 9 deals to pre-order.

Expect around three weeks before you can get your hands (note the plural, this will be a massive phone!) on the Note 9, however. We reckon Friday, September 1 will be the date to circle on your calendar.

Galaxy Note 9 price: how much will it cost SIM-free?

If you're hoping that we're going to sit here and tell you that Note 9 deals will be reasonably priced, then you may as well prepare for disappointment straightaway.

For starters, the Galaxy Note 8 had an RRP of an eye-watering £869 when it was launched this time last year (up £120 from the failed Note 7). The trajectory of phone prices has only escalated since then, with the flagship Galaxy S9 getting a big price rise from the S8 when it hit the shelves in the spring.

And of course, the iPhone X also came into existence since the Note 8 came out, with its enormous screen, power and price tag - its starting price was a pound shy of the big £1,000!

So we'd be surprised if the most affordable incarnation of the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 quite hits that mark, but we'd imagine that it will still cost £100 more than last year. So £969 seems like a fair estimate. And if the leaks are true and there will also be a mammoth 512GB version of the Note 9, then we understand that you could be looking at an extra £200 or so again on top of that.

TechRadar predicts the best Galaxy Note 9 deal on contract

Haven't got £900 burning a hole in your pocket that you can just splash on a new phone? Yep, we completely understand. But if you know that you're going to want the Note 9 on the day of release and are prepared to jump on a two-year contract, then we can take a very educated guess at what you're likely to be paying:

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 | EE | £100 upfront | 10GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £50pm

Of late, networks and retailers haven't faffed around too much with lower data deals on Samsung's big-screen Galaxy smartphones. So you should be aiming at no less than 10GB per month. Unless you want to spend loads upfront, we think monthly bills may breach the £50-mark. That leaves the total 2-year spend somewhere between the Galaxy Note 8 on release and the iPhone X. Predicted total cost over 24 months is £1300

EE was the network with some of the most attractive tariffs when the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus was launched in March, but Vodafone and O2 should both have decent offerings, too. So if you're loyal to a particular network, we don't see that being a problem.

If you do have that spare £900-odd knocking around and are wondering if you can get clever by buying the Note 9 outright and then teaming it up with one of our best SIM only deals then we doubt it will be significantly worth it - especially if you're not prepared to settle for negligible monthly data. For example, if you grabbed this 12GB data £15 per month Three SIM, you'd end up above the £1300 mark over the two years anyway.