We celebrate the Samsung Galaxy S25 launch event with a special episode of our podcast

Samsung has just unveiled its new Galaxy S25 series smartphones at its Galaxy Unpacked event, alongside a slew of brand-new AI features coming to its devices, such as the handy Now Brief. You can check out our coverage here at TechRadar.com including our hands-on thoughts with the new Samsung Galaxy S25, Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus, and Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, and find out more about everything announced via our Galaxy Unpack event liveblog.

But if you want us to truly unpack everything Samsung just revealed, as well as what we think this event means for Samsung as a whole in 2025, then you’ll need to watch our brand-new Samsung Unpacked January 2025 special episode of the TechRadar podcast.

In it, Josie Watson and I are joined by phone expert Axel Metz, fitness tech guru Matt Evans, and as always the wonderfully wise Lance Ulanoff to break down everything we saw so you can get to grips with the latest tech news.

Samsung Galaxy S25 reactions, Project Moohan predictions and why there's no Galaxy Ring 2... yet - YouTube Watch On

We take a deep dive into the new phones and AI features, give you our thoughts on Samsung’s continued efforts to build an interconnected internet of things ecosystem – which goes beyond anything Apple is currently capable of – and discuss what Samsung needs for Project Moohan and its XR efforts to succeed where others have failed.

You can catch our latest podcast episode via our YouTube channel – or the embedded video above – and you can also check it out on Spotify and Apple Podcasts. You can find all our other episodes there too, including our CES 2025 special.

