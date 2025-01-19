The iPhone 17 and iOS 19 rumored to be coming with a Camera app redesign inspired by the Vision Pro

The iPhone 16 Pro will be one of the first phones in line for iOS 19

The iOS 19 Camera app is rumored to be getting a redesign

It could be a sign of a wider visual revamp for iOS 19

The updated look may have been inspired by Apple visionOS

The Camera app is probably one of the most-used iPhone apps for the majority of us, and the rumor is that this key piece of software is going to get a revamp with the roll out of iOS 19 and the iPhone 17 later this year.

According to Front Page Tech (via MacRumors), the Camera app interface will become more fluid, smoothly adapting its layout as different features and options (like panoramic pictures or slow-motion videos) are accessed.

Most of the screen is still taken up with the viewfinder (what you're actually taking a photo of), but options for image and video resolution are going to be easier to access, with drop-down panels appearing at the top of the display.

The interface's fluidity and translucent panels are, as Front Page Tech points out, very reminiscent of the visionOS software that runs on the Apple Vision Pro. The thinking is that the design revamp might apply to the rest of iOS 19 too.

iOS meets visionOS

Here's your first look at iOS 19 - YouTube Watch On

You may remember there was some chatter around iOS 18 potentially getting a visionOS-inspired redesign last year. That didn't happen, but it seems Apple is still considering making its iPhone software more like its Vision Pro software.

Nothing is certain yet though – even tipster Jon Prosser, in the Front Page Tech video you can see above, isn't sure what's going to happen – but we know Apple will already be working on iOS 19 updates ready for its iPhones.

We should get our first look at iOS 19 sometime in June, when Apple holds its annual WWDC (Worldwide Developers Conference). A beta program will probably follow on soon after, with a full release in September to coincide with the iPhone 17 range.

There hasn't been much in the way of rumors or leaks around iOS 19 up till now, though we have heard that any iPhone running iOS 18 will be able to run iOS 19 too. We'll most likely see a host of additional Apple Intelligence upgrades as well.