The best iPhone 8 deals in September 2018

Its reign as the flagship Apple smartphone is nearing its end, so that means iPhone 8 deals should soon start falling to some pretty attractive new lows. By the time we reach Black Friday 2018, we reckon there will be some absolute bargains to be had.

For the time being there are some decent contract deals available on the iPhone 8, without it yet becoming what we'd call 'affordable'. Compare iPhone 8 deals with what we're expecting for the incoming iPhone 9 though, and there are some ace options to consider. For example, we're still liking the £23 per month offering from Mobiles.co.uk and excellent new 30GB tariff that we've made our new 'Editor's Pick'.

You can save yourself lots of money by using TechRadar's price comparison on this very page. And to make it even easier for you to get the best price on an Apple iPhone 8 deal, we've picked out specific recommendations further down the page so you can easily locate the most attractive deals at different data points, networks and budgets.

And you can currently save £20 on the upfront cost of any iPhone 8 deal at Mobiles.co.uk by using the voucher code DEAL20 at the checkout!

Check out prices of other models by heading to our best mobile phone deals guide

Filter and compare all of the iPhone 8 deals available in the UK:

Top 5 best iPhone 8 deals you can buy in the UK today:

When the iPhone 8 hit the shelves, we were doing everything possible to prepare people that they were going to have to spend big to get the 2017 Apple iPhone. But as you'll see, you can already get this brilliant iPhone for less than £1000 over the two years and there are some fantastic deals to be snapped up...

iPhone 8 64GB | £200 upfront (with DEAL20 code) | 4GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £23pm

This is currently one of the cheapest ways to get the iPhone 8 on Vodafone, but it involves a huge spend upfront (slightly dampened by Mobiles' DEAL20 code). You get 4GB of data for your money, which will suit a lot of people. But the standout feature here is those delectable £23 bills. Total cost over 24 months is £752 View this iPhone 8 deal at Mobiles.co.uk

iPhone 8 64GB | £119.99 upfront | 15GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £34pm

O2 is so often the go-to network where decent data plans on the iPhone 8 are concerned. The best of those at the moment comes from Carphone Warehouse and it's 15GB of data a month tariff. Unlike many, this has actually just fallen in price. So at £34 a month and a penny less than £120 to pay at the start, this is one of the cheapest ways to go for the iPhone 8 right now. Total cost over 24 months is £935.99 Take advantage of this iPhone 8 deal from Carphone Warehouse

iPhone 8 64GB | £56 upfront | 30GB data | Unlimited mins and texts | £38pm

If you want to jump on to the UK's fastest 4G network, 30GB is currently the best value way of getting it thanks to this Mobile Phones Direct tariff. The monthlies are coming in at £36 and there's only £50-odd to pay when you sign up. It's the best EE iPhone 8 deal out there in our view - a spellbinding mix of data, calls, texts and cost. Total cost over 24 months is £920 View this iPhone 8 deal from Mobile Phones Direct

iPhone 8 64GB | £49 upfront | All-you-can-eat data | Unlimited calls and texts | £42pm

Oh yes! Three just knocked almost £500 off its unlimited data iPhone 8 tariff, finally making it worth while to go all-you-can-eat. So you don't have to worry about overspending on those Netflix binges and Spotify streaming marathons. This is excellent work from Three on all-you-can-eat. Total cost over 24 months is £1057 Get unlimited data on the iPhone 8 with this Three deal

iPhone 8 256GB | £109.99 upfront | 50GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £49pm

This is for people who mean serious business; for those who really want to have their cake and eat it. An O2 tariff that provides a massive 50GB of data per month, for Apple's MASSIVE 256GB iPhone 8. It's obviously a lot of cash, so do ensure that you really need all this data and memory. Total cost over 24 months is £1285.99 View this deal at Mobile Phones Direct

iPhone 8 deals: how much does the phone cost?

The SIM-free price of the new iPhone 8 is £699. That's £100 more than the iPhone 7 cost when it launched in the UK 12 months ago, so while this is not the iPhone X, nor is it what you'd call a cheap alternative. To get the phone on a 24 month contract you'll obviously have to pay a fair whack more than that, so depending on which tariff suits you best you may or may not be better off buying SIM free with a SIM only deal.

iPhone 8 review in brief

Obviously excellent, but not a giant leap forward

Screen size: 4.7-inches | Resolution: 750 x 1334 | Rear camera: 12MP | Weight: 148g | OS: iOS 11 | RAM: 2GB | Storage: 64GB/256GB | External storage: No | Battery: 1821mAh

Better screen than iPhone 7

New gold colour is handsome

It's expensive

Same old design

Don't expect a revolution with the iPhone 8. It's essentially a tweaked iPhone 7 with a few enhancements and one or two upgrades. For that reason we wouldn't particularly recommend this phone to anyone with an iPhone 7 - but for those with older phones this could make a timely upgrade if the price of the iPhone X makes you want to weep.

Read TechRadar's full iPhone 8 review

Now let's break down the best iPhone 8 deals by network...

Best iPhone 8 deals on EE this month

iPhone 8 64GB | FREE upfront | 20GB data | Unlimited mins and texts | £38pm

There's no point in going for less than 20GB for an EE iPhone 8 deal at the moment as this Buymobiles tariff is one of the very cheapest ways you can now get the phone on contract. There's absolutely nothing to pay when you sign up, but do check out the next best EE deal before you buy as you get 10GB more data. Total cost over 24 months is £912 View this iPhone 8 deal from Affordable Mobiles

iPhone 8 64GB | £56 upfront | 30GB data | Unlimited mins and texts | £38pm

If you want to jump on to the UK's fastest 4G network, 30GB is currently the best value way of getting it thanks to this Mobile Phones Direct tariff. The monthlies are coming in at £36 and there's only £50-odd to pay when you sign up. It's the best EE iPhone 8 deal out there in our view - a spellbinding mix of data, calls, texts and cost. Total cost over 24 months is £920 View this iPhone 8 deal from Mobile Phones Direct

Best iPhone 8 deals on O2 this month

iPhone 8 64GB | £119.99 upfront | 15GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £34pm

O2 is so often the go-to network where decent data plans on the iPhone 8 are concerned. The best of those at the moment comes from Carphone Warehouse and it's 15GB of data a month tariff. Unlike many, this has actually just fallen in price. So at £34 a month and a penny less than £120 to pay at the start, this is one of the cheapest ways to go for the iPhone 8 right now. Total cost over 24 months is £935.99 Take advantage of this iPhone 8 deal from Carphone Warehouse

iPhone 8 64GB | £59.99 upfront | 30GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £38pm

EE has got the jump over O2 when it comes to 30GB iPhone 8 deals at the moment - a turn in fortunes. But this is still very good from Carphone Warehouse, with a reasonable amount to pay upfront and sub-£40 monthly bills for so much data on such a good mobile phone. Total cost over 24 months is £971.99 Buy this iPhone 8 deal from Carphone Warehouse

iPhone 8 256GB | £109.99 upfront | 50GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £49pm

This is for people who mean serious business; for those who really want to have their cake and eat it. An O2 tariff that provides a massive 50GB of data per month, for Apple's MASSIVE 256GB iPhone 8. It's obviously a lot of cash, so do ensure that you really need all this data and memory. Total cost over 24 months is £1285.99 View this deal at Mobile Phones Direct

Best iPhone 8 deals on Vodafone this month

iPhone 8 64GB | £200 upfront (with DEAL20 code) | 4GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £23pm

This is currently one of the cheapest ways to get the iPhone 8 on Vodafone, but it involves a huge spend upfront (slightly dampened by Mobiles' DEAL20 code). You get 4GB of data for your money, which will suit a lot of people. But the standout feature here is those delectable £23 bills. Total cost over 24 months is £752 View this iPhone 8 deal at Mobiles.co.uk

iPhone 8 64GB | £99.99 upfront | 20GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £40pm

The calibre of iPhone 8 deals on Vodafone took a real nose dive with the latest set of the network's tariff refreshes. And this is a prime example. In June, you would have been able to get 26GB of data on this iPhone for less money over the two years. We hope that the good times come again on Vodafone...and quickly. Total cost over 24 months is £1059.99 View this iPhone 8 deal at Carphone Warehouse

Best iPhone 8 deals on Three this month

iPhone 8 64GB | £79 upfront | 30GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £39pm

One of the very cheapest tarifsf on Three comes direct from the network and features a huge 30GB of data a month and unlimited everything else. It's a really nice deal, but do make sure you check out the Three network's own all-you-can-eat price below first. Total cost over 24 months is £1015 Get this iPhone 8 deal from Three

iPhone 8 64GB | £49 upfront | All-you-can-eat data | Unlimited calls and texts | £42pm

Oh yes! Three just knocked almost £500 off its unlimited data iPhone 8 tariff, finally making it worth while to go all-you-can-eat. So you don't have to worry about overspending on those Netflix binges and Spotify streaming marathons. This is excellent work from Three on all-you-can-eat. Total cost over 24 months is £1057 Get unlimited data on the iPhone 8 with this Three deal