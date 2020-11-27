Game on the go with this Razer Raiju Mobile gamepad Black Friday saving

Looking to take your gaming skills on the go? Then this is the Black Friday deal for you. The Razer Raiju Mobile gamepad has received a rare discount from Amazon's Black Friday sales selection, knocking it down from its usual $89.99 asking price to a more attractive $79.99.

Razer Raiju Mobile: was $89.99 now $79.99 at Amazon (save $10)

Take your mobile gaming sessions with the Razer Raiju Mobile mount - provide your console-like controls on your smartphone. You can individually remap each of the four multi-function buttons to your preferred command, plus you can enable hair trigger mode via two additional switches.

Razer gear usually comes at a higher premium than other gaming brands, and likewise holds onto its value a bit better than other accessory makers. So to see even a small discount like this is excellent – especially as game streaming services like Xbox Game Pass and Google Stadia are increasingly seeing our gaming sessions hit the road.

