The best BT TV packages and deals in March 2020

Due to its massive expansion on TV packages, BT is really upping its streaming options. Now offering packages that can be tailored to your very needs - including the ability to add the likes of Sky Sports and Now TV bolt-ons - BT TV packages and deals have really become a player in the TV streaming game.

Thanks to BT's recent announcement, you could be getting a sports fan's dream with a bundle that includes BT Sport and Sky Sports. Or if binge-watching drama and comedy series is more your thing, you could customise your entertainment plan and select Netflix, Amazon Prime and much more - all of this can be in 4K too!

Not sure what to get or how to purchase it? Keep reading as our guide outlines all of the best BT TV packages and answers your BT TV queries. So if you're wondering what you can watch on BT TV, how to get the BT TV app and the BT TV box, or if you have to be a customer, we've got you covered. Or if you're wondering what's the best value for money or cheapest, we discuss all of that as well.

All you have to do now is sit back, relax and keep reading to find your ideal BT TV package.

BT TV deals direct from BT

The easiest way to find your ideal BT TV package is to get it directly from BT as it has all the options on display and readily available on the website. A crucial issue to note is that you can only sign up to one of the TV packages if you sign up to broadband too - you can already have broadband and sign up for a TV package.

So if you already have your internet with the company, then you're good to go. Alternatively, if you want to take this opportunity to get all your home communication needs with one company, then you'll want to check out our dedicated guide to today's best BT broadband deals. Or, if you already know exactly what broadband deal you want, then simply click here to go directly to the BT website.

There are several BT TV packages available, each designed to different people's preferences, and if that's not enough you get to customise the packages with extra bolt-ons! Keep reading to read all BT TV packages in full.

BT TV Packages

BT TV Packages available

BT Entertainment | 24 months | £10pm with BT

Ideal for anyone trying to cut costs and/or who doesn't need a huge amount of TV channels. For only £10 a month, you'll be looking at getting all the channels you would on a Now TV entertainment pass. That means Sky Atlantic, Sky One, Fox, MTV, Sky One, and you can pause, rewind and record up to 300 hours on the BT box.View Deal

BT Classic Entertainment | 24 months | £10pm

If you're not interested in the channels supplied by the Now TV entertainment pass but you still don't need an abundance of channels then we recommend this package. Get CNN, Comedy Central, Eurosport 1 and 2, TLC and more. The only thing worth noting with this package is that you won’t be able to swap it for another one during your contract term, but you'll still be able to add the bolt-ons. View Deal

Big Entertainment | 24 months | £20pm

A true streamer's delight, get stuck in with some incredible movies or find your next binge-worthy TV series. This gives you access to Sky channels with over 300 Box Sets and all Sky Cinema channels. Not to mention Sky Cinema gets a new premiere every day, we dare you to run out of things to watch!View Deal

BT Sport | 24 months | £15pm

Calling all sporting fans - this gets you all 4 BT Sport channels, with exclusive Premier League games and every match of the UEFA Champions League. Not to mention, you can also catch the European Rugby Champions Cup.View Deal

BT Big Sport | 24 months | £40pm

This is the ideal package for any avid sport fans, even though it's double the price of the other package it also gets you the best of both worlds. For £40 a month you're getting access to all 11 Sky Sports channels, (which means you can watch Premier League, Formula 1 golf majors and much more) and access to all 4 BT Sport channels (meaning exclusive Premier League games and every match of the UEFA Champions League).View Deal

VIP | 24 months | £60pm

This is the ultimate TV package, perfect for anyone wanting everything sorted in one bundle. With this you're getting the latest Sky originals, Sky Cinema all 11 Sky Sports channels, all in full HD, from Now TV. Plus, watch all 4 BT Sport channels with exclusive Premier League games and every match of the UEFA Champions League in HD and access to BT Sport Ultimate in up to 4K HDRView Deal

BT TV offer of the month

As this is quite a recent announcement, there haven't been any discounts or sales on the packages just yet. However, don't let that put you off, we update this page regularly and we're sure that very soon there will be a few BT TV deals about!

How can I get a BT TV Box?

The good news here is that all of the TV packages come with the Box included. The only fee you'll have to pay extra is the £9.99 for delivery, so when we're saying for just £10 a month you could get award winning TV, that's literally just £10 a month and the TV box comes with it! Wave goodbye to having to get an added expensive TV box because BT has got you covered.

What devices can I get the BT TV App on?

Simply go onto the BT website and download the app to stream your favourite content on the go. The BT app is available on both iOS and Android. So you can watch BT TV on the following devices:

Apple TV 4th generation and above

Samsung smart TV 2015 models and above

Playstation PS4 and PS4 Pro

Xbox One, Xbox One X, and Xbox One S

Apple mobile and tablet devices running iOS 9 or later

Android mobile and tablet devices running OS 4.4 (Jelly Bean) or later

Windows smartphones and tablets running Windows 10

BT TV guide: what can you watch

This is dependant on what BT TV package you select, but you could get plenty especially with the bolt ons! From streaming everything in 4K, to getting Amazon Prime and Netflix you can truly customise your dream package. You can read more about the bolt-ons below.

Bolt-ons that can be added to the TV packages