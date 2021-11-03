Oculus Quest 2 deals: what to expect this year for Cyber Monday 2021

VR used to mean a high price and a lot of wires, but lately it's become much easier, and cheaper to own a VR headset thanks to Oculus. With Cyber Monday on its way, it's a great time to look into one.

Since the company was bought by Facebook (now Meta) in 2014, the headsets have gone from strength to strength. It's culminated with the Oculus Quest 2, which is the affordable VR headset that allows many to connect to their PC and take part in many VR games at a low price.

The Cyber Monday deals begin on November 29, 2021 this year – and it's a good time to pick up an Oculus Quest 2. We usually see discounts on the headsets around this time of year, so if you're shopping for one as a Christmas present, it's a perfect time for a good deal.

The standard price of an Oculus Quest 2 tends to be around $299.99 / £299.99, so getting a substantial discount would count as a great deal.

With the recent update of a 128GB model, alongside supporting games at 120Hz for a more faster, fluid framerate, it's a great time to look at a VR headset if you haven't already.

Below, we'll explain everything we know about the Cyber Monday Oculus Quest 2 deals so far, giving you a taste of what to expect, and an idea of where to look when the deals start dropping in November.

Should you buy an Oculus Quest 2 on Cyber Monday?

VR is the next big frontier for games. We've already seen a few that have been defining the genre, such as Half Life: Alyx and Beat Saber. But for years VR headsets have required powerful PCs with many wires and base stations to help track you in the VR world.

Since the release of the Oculus Quest in 2019, it's enabled users to play VR games without fear of tripping over wires or having to load up a game through an expensive gaming PC.

The second model improved upon this with a more comfortable design when wearing the headset, improved controllers and a higher refresh rate which can result in a higher framerate in games.

As we approach Christmas, it's a great gift to anyone who wants to dip their toe in VR gaming at an affordable price. The Oculus Store offers a bunch of games that can be downloaded and played in a matter of minutes.

Cyber Monday is also one of the only times of year when you can be pretty much certain that the headset will actually be discounted at major retailers, making it a sensible time to add one to your setup.

Oculus Quest 2 Cyber Monday deals: FAQ

When will the best Oculus Quest 2 Cyber Monday deals start in 2021? Cyber Monday is on November 29 in 2021. We'd expect the deals to start rolling out for the Oculus Quest 2 before that on Black Friday, November 26 – new Oculus deals may roll out on Cyber Monday, but it's more likely you'll see the same deals repeat across the weekend. Our advice is to keep an eye out for Quest 2 deals in the entire week preceding Cyber Monday – by then, you're likely to see flyers from major retailers advertising the best offers to come, which might indicate how much of a drop Oculus headsets are likely to get on the day.

What makes a great Cyber Monday Oculus Quest 2 deal? This varies depending on the model that either has 64GB or 128GB of storage, but if you can knock a third off of the retail price that definitely counts as a good deal.

(Image credit: Oculus)