Cyber Monday KitchenAid deals 2021: everything we expect to see

KitchenAid offers a wide array of mixers and kitchen appliances, which are coveted by seasoned bakers and those looking to make life in the kitchen much easier, but they often come with a hefty price tag. Thankfully there are usually plenty of Cyber Monday KitchenAid mixer deals that can ensure nabbing one of these appliances doesn’t have to be quite such a costly purchase.

When the discounts get underway, we’ll be sifting through all the sales to bring you the very best Cyber Monday KitchenAid deals right here. So whether you’re after a KitchenAid Artisan stand mixer, one of the brand’s many blenders, or even a KitchenAid drip coffee maker to elevate your morning cup of joe, we’ll have all the info you need.

However, Cyber Monday 2021 is a few months off yet, as it officially falls on November 29 the Monday following Black Friday 2021 . So for now, you can find out everything you need to know about this year’s Cyber Monday KitchenAid deals here.

We’ll explain when we expect to see the best Cyber Monday KitchenAid deals, which retailers are likely to offer the best discounts, and the models we expect to be discounted, as well as an idea of just how much you can save on KitchenAid appliances during the holiday sales season.

It gets better each year

In 2020, $10.8 billion was spent on Cyber Monday - the biggest amount of any single day of all time, according to Adobe Analytics . That's up 15.1% on 2019, when the total spent was $9.4 billion and a figure we expect to increase this year as life starts to transition back to the way it was before the pandemic.

With $234 per person being spent on home appliances over the Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend last year, according to Finder.com , we anticipate KitchenAid stand mixers and appliances will once again account for many of the Cyber Monday deals snapped up - not least because KitchenAid products normally receive some of the best discounts seen all year. We track KitchenAid prices all year round, and consistently the biggest price drops appear during the holiday shopping season.

In the run-up to Cyber Monday, we’ll be regularly updating this page with the latest news and advice, so make sure you add it to your bookmarks, so you don’t miss out. It’s worth noting this isn't the only time of year, you’ll find great deals on KitchenAid strand mixer and kitchen appliances - there are plenty of decent price drops throughout the year. (Scroll down for the best prices for some of our favorite stand mixers).

Cyber Monday KitchenAid deals: FAQ

When will the best Cyber Monday KitchenAid deals start in 2021? Cyber Monday falls on November 29 this year - the Monday following Black Friday, which takes place on November 26 this year, the day after Thanksgiving. Predominantly, the biggest KitchenAid Cyber Monday discounts tend to appear on the day itself. However, we anticipate that some deals from Black Friday will be carried over, meaning you’ll see some deals as early as the Saturday and Sunday before. Last year, many retailers also rolled their offers over into the first week of December too, so if you miss a deal on Cyber Monday, you might not lose out completely - there could be another chance to bag yourself a bargain.

Cyber Monday KitchenAid deals to expect

KitchenAid is one of the brands we regularly see discounted in annual sales events, so we anticipate that Cyber Monday this year will be no exception. As well as seeing discounts on the brand’s Artisan range of stand mixers, which comes in a plethora of different colors, it’s highly likely there will be savings on the brand's range of small appliances including coffee makers and blenders too.

Last year, some Artisan and Pro stand mixer models were discounted by as much as $120 / £100, while accessories for the stand mixer including mixing bowls, beaters, and attachments for making pasta and grinding meat, which make the stand mixer incredibly versatile, were also discounted.

It's worth noting that not all colors were discounted last year, and of those that were, some proved to be more popular than others. For some, the color of a KitchenAid stand mixer is as important as the function the appliance offer. If you have your heart set on a particular hue, then don’t delay on grabbing a deal when you see one, or you may find you miss out.

We also saw some Cyber Monday KitchenAid bundles that combined the stand mixer with additional accessories such as pouring shields or measuring spoons at Best Buy and other retailers in the US. However, these offers were much harder to come by in the UK.

For those looking for other KitchenAid appliances, aside from the stand mixer, we expect to see deals available on blenders, coffee makers, food processors, although their lower price tag means the discounts offered won’t be as hefty as those on the stand mixers.



Also keep an eye out for retailers offering big savings when you purchase five or more appliances at the same time - ideal for those that are completely overhauling their kitchens or anyone that saw the pandemic fuel their passion for cooking. Best Buy and Currys are the best retailers to check for these bundles.

How to find the best Cyber Monday KitchenAid deals this year

If you put in some preparation now, you can make picking up one of the best Cyber Monday KitchenAid deals a far less stressful experience. Start by identifying exactly which model you want (you’ll find these listed on retailers' websites) and keep the product code to hand. Doing your research now will pay dividends come November - ensuring you don’t end up paying over the odds for an older design.

That said, it’s worth noting that some older models, which have been discontinued by KitchenAid but are still available from some retailers, feature the same stand mixer design and technology as newer versions - the difference lies in the accessories it includes.

For example, newer KitchenAid Artisan stand mixers come with the flex edge beater which has a silicon strip down one side, ensuring you don’t need to scrape the bowl between mixes. If this isn’t a priority when choosing a KitchenAid stand mixer, opting for an older model that comes with a standard beater, could ensure you save a few pennies.

Before you add a model to your basket, always check what price other retailers are offering - as you may find a better discount elsewhere. We’ll be rounding up the best prices from across the web here, but if you’re going it alone, thorough research will make all the difference, as prices can differ dramatically between retailers. Also, keep an eye out for retailers offering additional accessories or long guarantees in a bid to get the edge over their competitors.

As we’ve already mentioned, while the best KitchenAid deals can usually be picked up on Cyber Monday itself, it’s worth keeping a check on offers from the start of Thanksgiving week as discounts can appear early. Similarly, not all colors will be discounted and some are more popular than others meaning they sell out quicker - so if you have a particular shade in mind, don’t delay when it comes to clicking that buy button (after you’ve done your research of course). If you do find a better deal later in the week, you can always return it in favor of the lower-priced option.

Today's best KitchenAid deals

Cyber Monday is still a few months away, but if you don’t want to wait until then to pick up a KitchenAid stand mixer, blender or coffee maker, don’t despair. We’re still likely to see some discounts between now and then, and some of the everyday deals may even come close to the discounts offered on Cyber Monday. So make sure you keep a regular check on prices over the next few months.

Last year's best Cyber Monday KitchenAid deals

Looking back at some of last year’s best Cyber Monday KitchenAid deals is an effective way of gauging which stand mixer models may be reduced this year, and the level of discount we might see.

The popular tilt-head Artisan stand-mixer with a 5 quart / 4.8 liter capacity, which was slashed by $100/ £100 taking it down to $280 / £399 - its lowest price ever. Although, inevitably the discount was only available on select colors. In the US, the discount applied to a duck-egg blue shade as well as the iconic candy apple color at Bed, Bath & Beyond, while in the UK, a subtle cream color was the hue that was reduced at Currys.

Similarly the KitchenAid Pro 5 stand mixer with bowl lift, which has arms that attach to the bowl and raise and lower it, was reduced to $250 from $429.99 in the US, although in the UK this model was only discounted by just over £20.

As a whole, the discounts were strong; both Amazon and Walmat offered up to 51% off of KitchenAid appliances and accessories, with Walmart offering more than $160 off some KitchenAid stand mixers. In the UK, both Currys and Argos offered similar deals too.

US: The best Cyber Monday KitchenAid deals last year

KitchenAid Artisan 5 quart stand mixer: $379.99 $279.99 at Bed Bath and Beyond

There was a $100 saving on this KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer, which has a 5 quart capacity and 10-speed controls last year. The discount was also available in a wide array of different colors too, although some of the most popular were quick to sell-out.

KitchenAid Artisan 5 quart stand mixer: $379.99 $279.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy also knocked $100 off the cost of the KitchenAid Artisan stand mixer but in this ink-blue color. Bundled with a dough hook and beater, its ideal for whipping up vcake batter and bread and pastry dough.



KitchenAid Pro 5 Plus bowl-lift stand mixer: $500 $350 at Bed, Bath and Beyond

Those looking for KitchenAid’s top-of-the-range stand mixer were treated to $150 off the cost of the 5-quart bowl-life version in the brand’s iconic red color, last year. The bowl-life stand mixers are more expensive due to the arms that allow the bowl to be lifted and lowered automatically, so the reduction would have been extremely welcome by many shoppers. View Deal

UK: The best Cyber Monday KitchenAid deals last year

KitchenAid Artisan stand mixer: £499 £399 at Currys

Currys knocked £100 off the cost of this KitchenAid stand mixer on Cyber Monday last year. This was one of the best deals we saw in the UK on these notoriously expensive stand mixers. However, this 4.8-liter capacity stand mixer is worth every penny as it is extremely versatile.

KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer: £399.99 £359.99 at Lakeland

Last year we saw a £40 saving on the stylish matt black model on the tilt-head Artisan stand mixer that features a glass mixing bowl. Bundled with a beater, whisk and dough hook, it’s suitable for novice and seasoned bakers alike and can whip up everything from cake batter to bread and donut dough.

