Dyson Discount Codes for November 2023

FAQs

How do I contact Dyson UK? Dyson support is quite comprehensive. On the support site, you can either look up your Dyson product or enter the serial number for more information. The best way to contact Dyson directly is either via WhatsApp or phone call. The Dyson site allows you to open a window for WhatsApp directly. If you wish to phone, you can call 0800 298 0298. In both cases, the helpline is open between 8am and 8pm Monday to Friday and 8am to 6pm on Saturday and Sunday.

How many years should a Dyson last? Dyson products are generally considered to have a lifespan of about 10 years. This varies depending on how often you use the product, the type of product, and even a little luck, but for the most part, Dyson items are considered to be very reliable and long-lasting.

How do I check my Dyson warranty? It's possible to check the warranty status on all your Dyson products by accessing My Dyson and signing up for an account to register your product. As standard, cordless vacuums, fans and heaters, purifiers and humidifiers, and hair products all have a two-year warranty. Corded vacuums, lights and hand dryers have a five-year warranty.

How do you return a broken Dyson? If you need to get your Dyson product repaired or replaced, you have options. Complete the online troubleshooting section and contact support first. From there, if a repair is needed, the item can either be taken to a Dyson Service Centre to be repaired. Dyson can also collect the item if you don't live near one. It's all conducted free of charge and if the machine can't be repaired, it'll be replaced by Dyson.

Does Dyson replace batteries for free? Yes, if the battery expires before the warranty period ends. Battery replacements are free and covered by the warranty with the company only using official and genuine parts. If the battery fails outside of the warranty period, you will need to pay for the item to be replaced yourself, except in exceptional circumstances.

Hints and tips

Shop the Dyson sales section: Dyson often sells off certain products under its sales page. This can vary depending on the time of year and what stock is available. Often, you get free accessories included such as tools or cases depending on what you're buying.

Take advantage of the best price guarantee: If you buy something from Dyson and you see it cheaper at Argos, Currys, or John Lewis any time in the following seven days, Dyson will refund the difference. To do so, either start a WhatsApp conversation or contact Dyson customer services to get a refund.

Be careful you're buying the latest model: Price differences between old and new models aren't as significant as you'd think. With Dyson products often costing quite a lot, make sure you spend a little more to get the latest technology.

Buy refurbished: You can buy a refurbished Dyson direct from the company. All products have been "expertly renewed" so they work as intended. You also get a one-year guarantee along with free standard delivery, so it's possible to get a great bargain here. There's also a 35-day money-back guarantee if you're not entirely happy with the standard of your purchase.

Spread out the cost: Dyson products are expensive but long-lasting so they're the ideal candidate for spreading out the cost. Dyson offers the means in which to pay in three payments interest-free so the initial cost is less.

Don't buy more than you need: There are a lot of different Dyson vacuum cleaners in particular, and not everyone needs the most powerful model. Take a look at the features and don't worry about having options that you simply won't use such as a pet grooming kit if you don't own a pet.