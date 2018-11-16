Get the cheapest Google Home Mini price yet in this early Black Friday deal

The Google Home Mini price is competitive at numerous times throughout the year as it does battle with it's arch-rival, the Amazon Echo Dot. With an RRP of £49.99, the usual discount is a very tempting £34.99 - but today's deal goes even better.

Yes, the Black Friday deals are just flowing in now and you can actually get a Google Home Mini for a mere £29 today. That's the best price yet, for arguably the best small smart speaker on the planet right now.

You're not just limited to one colour either as the grey, black and coral (pinky orange) options are all available at this new all-time low price. And you can get them from multiple retailers too. Not Amazon though, who aren't keen on stocking it due to an ongoing spat with Google - there are plenty of other top-notch Black Friday Amazon deals though. Not that we're too bothered given how the built-in google Assistant of the Home Mini has proved considerably smarter than Amazon's Alexa so far.

Google home Mini £49.99 £29 at Argos

Argos has all three main colours while some stores don't stock the coral option. The Google Home Mini is an excellent addition to any home, especially if you're heading into smart home territory with coloured smart bulbs, smart thermostats and camera-sporting doorbells. Plus the voice-activated assistant has all the smarts and syncs up nicely with your existing Google account if you have one already.

Fancy looking somewhere else instead? Maybe you've got a gift card to spend? Not to fear as this super cheap Google Home Mini price for the Black Friday season is also available at AO.com, John Lewis and Currys. Actually, Very has it in mint green too!

