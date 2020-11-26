Argos Black Friday deals 2020: the best UK offers on TVs, gaming, cameras and more

The Argos Black Friday deals have launched with a bang, and to save you time we've collected all the best offers for you right here. Whatever you're looking for – a powerful cordless vacuum cleaner, a slick smartwatch, a 4K TV or a games console – we've found the very best Black Friday prices Argos has to offer.

One of our favorite deals right now is the Amazon Echo Dot smart speaker at Argos for £18.99 – that's the same as Amazon's Black Friday price, but Amazon is out of stock, whereas Argos has it ready for same-day pickup. You can also grab the Samsung Galaxy Watch for £159 (saving £100) and pick up the GoPro Hero7 White action camera for just £99.99 (saving £50).

Argos is set to drop more deals at 9pm tonight, and we'll be updating this guide when they land. We're also expecting more deals to drop over Black Friday, Cyber Monday and beyond – particularly on TVs, laptops and phones, so bookmark this page and check back regularly if there's something specific on your shopping list that you can't see yet.

Black Friday itself takes place tomorrow, November 27, but like most retailers, Argos has jumped the gun and launched its offers early. We're checking them every day, and updating this guide accordingly. And if another retailer beats an Argos Black Friday deal, we'll let you know and point you in the right direction.

Also remember that due to Covid-19 lockdown measures, there are different rules in place for Argos stores in Scotland, Northern Ireland, England and Wales. For full details, check out our guide: is Argos still open?

The Argos site has been somewhat temperamental in recent days, and went down for several hours on Monday. This is likely due to demand for the PS5 and Xbox Series X, which Argos occasionally has in stock. If you want to grab either of the new consoles, check out our guides to where to buy a PS5 and where to buy an Xbox Series X to find out where they're likely to be available today.

The best Argos Black Friday deals

Today's best Argos Black Friday deal Samsung Galaxy Watch 46mm: £279 £179 at Argos (save £100)

The Samsung Galaxy Watch is an impressive smartwatch, and this is a great price for the larger 46mm version. Our reviewer was impressed by its rotating bezel design and focus on fitness tracking and training. If stock runs out at Argos, you can pick it up for the same price at Amazon.

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd gen): £39.99 £18.99 at Argos (save £21)

The Amazon Echo Dot smart speaker is less than half price at both Amazon and Argos for Black Friday, but only Argos has stock left. If you want to snap up this mini smart speaker for Black Friday, place your order at Argos and you can either collect it yourself or have it delivered.

Dyson V8 Absolute Extra cordless vacuum cleaner: £399.99 £299.99 at Argos (save £100)

If you've been waiting for Black Friday to upgrade your vacuum cleaner, this could be the deal for you. The Dyson V8 is versatile, easy to empty, and offers powerful suction. Our reviewer's biggest complaint was its high price, but with £100 off at Argos, that's no longer an issue.

Shark Anti Hair Wrap Cordless Vacuum Cleaner: £349.99 £199.99 at Argos (save £150)

Yes, it's that anti-hair wrap vacuum cleaner, and there's a huge £150 off at Argos right now for Black Friday. If you're forever struggling with hair from your pet, your loved ones or your own head clogging up the brushes on your vacuum, it could be a game-changer.

Bose SoundLink Over-Ear Headphones: £199.95 £119.95 at Argos (save £80)

If you're in the market for a set of great quality over-ear cans this Black Friday, you're in luck, with a huge £80 of this excellent Bose headset at Argos. Our reviewer found them lightweight and comfortable, and although they lack active noise cancellation, the design is effective at blocking out loud environments.

Garmin Vivomove Style: £259.99 £189.99 at Argos (save £70)

The Garmin Vivomove is a gorgeous hybrid smartwatch that's perfect for anyone who finds regular fitness trackers a little bit ugly. It has an analog face with a hidden digital display that reveals vital stats and smartphone notifications at the push of a button. It collects far more data than that though, and pushes a wealth of info on your activity and wellbeing to the Garmin Connect app on your phone. A stunning smartwatch, and a great deal with £70 off at Argos.



Razer Naga Trinity Gaming Mouse: £99.99 £49.99 at Argos (save £50)

A slick gaming mouse that's half price at Argos for Black Friday, the Razer Naga Trinity offers interchangeable side plates for different button configurations, a 16,000 DPI 5G optical sensor, and coloured lighting.



Beats by Dre Studio 3: £189.95 £149.95 at Argos (save £40)

Do you want headphones that are stylish, fashion-forward and deliver a pure blast of perfect sound? Then you should probably be looking at these sweet overear numbers by Beats by Dre, which are some of the best Apple headphones you can buy today. You can find them at Argos right now for just £149, which is £40 off the regular price.

Argos Black Friday gaming deals

All Argos Black Friday gaming deals

JBL Quantum 600 wireless gaming headset: £129.99 £69.99 at Argos (save £60)

In our experience, the JBL Quantum series are versatile headsets for PC, Xbox and PlayStation, but due to their USB audio mixers they work best with PCs. The Quantum 600 features a game-chat balance dial certified by Discord, and is compatible with TeamSpeak. It's a great deal at Argos for Black Friday with £60 off.

Razer Wolverine Tournament Edn Controller: £119.99 £69.99 at Argos (save £50)

This wired controller from Razer is suitable for both Xbox and PC gaming, with Razer Chroma lighting, a hair-trigger mode, and four remappable buttons. This is the cheapest we've seen it this Black Friday, and it'll be a great addition to your gaming setup.

Razer Raiju Tournament Edition PS4 Wireless Controller: £119.99 £84.99 at Argos (save £35)

This Bluetooth and wired controller for PlayStation and PC includes its own mobile configuration app, so you can remap buttons and adjust sensitivity from your phone. It also has a hair trigger mode to reduce the switches' travel distance for lightning fast reactions. We've hunted around for you, and this is the best price you'll find for this premium controller.

Razer Kraken X USB Gaming Headset: £59.99 £34.99 at Argos (save £25)

There's a great saving on this premium gaming headset at Argos for Black Friday. The Razer Kraken X is super light, with foam pads that our reviewer found incredible comfortable, even after hours of gaming. Sound quality is great too, and at this price we think it's well worth the investment.

Logitech G213 Prodigy Gaming Keyboard: £59.99 £34.99 at Argos (save £25)

This tough, good looking gaming keyboard is a steal for £34.99 for Black Friday. It features customizable lighting, programmable hot keys, a built-in wrist rest and spill-resistant design. The Razer companion app is a piece of cake to use, and the board will give you many years of happy gaming.

Razer Viper Mini Wired Gaming Mouse: £39.99 £24.99 at Argos (save £15)

This is a great price for this fast, accurate compact gaming mouse at Argos. It's fast and lightweight, with six programmable buttons, a 8,500 DPI sensor, Razer's own Hypershift tech, and Razer Chroma illumination underneath.

PlayStation and Xbox bundle deals at Argos

PS5 and Xbox One X stock is very limited, but if you're in the market for a previous-gen console at a discounted price, Argos could have exactly what you're looking for, with controllers and games thrown in for much less than they'd cost separately.

Argos Black Friday audio deals

All Argos Black Friday audio deals

JBL Flip 5 Bluetooth speaker: £119.99 £79.99 at Argos (save £40)

Lots of retailers have deals on the JBL Flip 5, but none are as good as this Black Friday offer at Argos. Our reviewer found that this Bluetooth speaker delivers engaging, entertaining sound, and is refreshingly easy to use. There's no 3.5mm input, but for wireless tunes, it's ideal.

Skullcandy Sesh Evo true wireless headphones: £49.99 £34.99 at Argos (save £15)

These Skullcandy true wireless earbuds were already pretty friendly on the wallet, and with £15 off they're even more of an impulse buy. Launched earlier this year they come with a 24-hour battery life, preset EQ modes, and an IP55 dust/water-resistance rating. Not bad at all for under £40.

Argos Black Friday TV deals

All Argos Black Friday TV deals

Samsung 43-inch 4K smart TV: £329 £299 at Argos (save £30)

The Samsung UE43TU7020KXXU is a cheap and cheerful 4K TV that offers good colour and motion handling that belies its low price. £30 isn't a huge saving, but it makes this already affordable 43in TV even more tempting. You can also save on the 55in version of the same TV, which is down from £429 to £329.

Samsung 50-inch QE50Q60T 4K HDR TV: £699 £649 at Argos (save £50)

We're all spending a lot more time in front of our TVs in 2020, so why not upgrade your viewing experience with a bigger, higher resolution, smart TV? Samsung's 2020 QLED screen comes with a whopping 50 inch screen capable of 4K and HDR10+ for pixel-perfect display quality, not to mention built-in Alexa and Google Assistant. And Argos has just slashed its price by a massive £50, bringing it down to just £649.

Panasonic 58-inch HX800 4K TV: £749 £699 at Argos (save £50)

Get a Panasonic HX800 LCD TV for just £699, after an additional £50 saving dropped the price even further. This five-star TV packs in HDR10+ and Dolby Vision, and has excellent picture quality for the price.View Deal

£50 off Samsung TV and soundbar bundles at Argos

For a limited time you can save £50 off a soundbar with selected Samsung TVs at Argos. These all-in-one Samsung soundbars not only give your TV's sound a boost, they also have Amazon Alexa built in, plus Bluetooth connectivity and a dedicated Music Mode for streaming tunes from your phone.

Panasonic TVs from £199 at Argos

Panasonic makes some of the best TVs around, and they start from just £199 at Argos ahead of Black Friday. If there's a specific set you've got your eye on though, it might be best to wait until the sale starts in earnest on the 27th.View Deal

Kodak Luma 150 portable projector: £269.99 £229.99 at Argos (save £40)

This neat little Kodak projector is small enough to fit in your palm, and ideal for playing movies and TV shows. At 50 lumens it's not the brightest projector around, so you'll need the lights down for a good picture, but it's a great little device when cinemas aren't an option.

Argos Black Friday smartwatch deals

All Argos Black Friday smartwatch deals

Samsung Galaxy Watch 42mm: £259 £159 at Argos (save £100)

Argos has knocked £100 off the price of the smaller 42mm version of the Samsung Galaxy Watch. Despite its slimmer dimensions, it offers the same features as the 46mm version, including 39 fitness tracking modes, GPS tracking, stress management, and voice controls. This deal applies to the rose gold model.

Samsung Galaxy Golf: £359.99 £259.99 at Argos (save £100)

Argos has knocked £100 off this specialized golf smartwatch for Black Friday. Despite having a range of analog face designs, it features a fully digital display the can be configured to show a host of fitness stats, and comes pre-loaded with Samsung's premium Smart Caddie app with maps and details of 40,000 courses.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active: £169 £129 at Argos (save £40)

Argos has matched the price of other retailers selling the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active this Black Friday, with the added bonus that you can order it for same-day pickup from an Argos store or Sainsbury's supermarket. It's stylish enough for everyday wear, but also packed with features for tracking your workouts and overall wellbeing.

Fitbit Charge 4: £129.99 £99.99 at Argos (save £30)

The Fitbit Charge 4 is one of the best fitness trackers you can buy today, and was only released earlier this year. It's the first Fitbit Charge to feature on-board GPS to track your outdoor activities without a smartphone. It also offers all-day heart rate tracking, sleep monitoring, contactless payments via Fitbit Pay and a lot more, all in a sleek, lightweight watch. We like it a lot, and with £30 off for Black Friday it's a great deal.

Argos Black Friday appliance deals

All Argos Black Friday appliance deals

Dyson Small Ball Animal 2: £249.99 £199.99 at Argos (save £50)

This Dyson cordless upright vacuum cleaner is specially designed to cope with pet hair, with powerful suction, all-machine filtration, and one press opening. Black Friday is always a good time to pick up a new Dyson, and this Argos Black Friday deal is one of the best.

Vax ONEPWR Blade 4: £329.99 £249.99 at Argos (save £80)

This powerful cordless vacuum cleaner has received an £80 price cut in the Argos Black Friday sale. This is a heavy duty vacuum, and comes with two rechargeable battery packs for a total of 90min continuous cleaning. Suitable for all floors, from deep pile carpet to laminate.

Spear & Jackson Pressure Washer: £200 £100 at Argos (save £100)

If your patio, car or front path have been gathering dirt during lockdown, this half-price pressure washer will soon get them looking like new. It's built for medium to heavy jobs, and comes with a 10m hose, 5m cable, and telescopic handle.

Kenwood Prospero stand mixer: £232.99 £99.99 at Argos (save £133)

Kitchenaid stand mixers are great, but they're also huge and weigh a ton. This neat little Kenwood mixer will do the job just fine in most kitchens, and even comes with a blender attachment for soups, smoothies and purees. Both the head and the attachment move (with what Kenwood calls a planetary action) so you won't need to worry about unmixed cake batter around the edge of the bowl. It's less than half price at Argos right now - a tasty deal indeed.

Kenwood kMix stand mixer: £429.99 £299.99 at Argos (save £130)

A solid stand mixer takes the hard work out of making cake and bread, and this Kenwood model is a great choice thanks to its 'planetary' mixing action that gets right to the edge of the large bowl so everything is well combined. With £130 off, it's a great deal.

KitchenAid Hand Mixer: £98.99 £68.99 at Argos (save £30)

A powerful, well built hand mixer will save you time, effort and mess every time you want to beat egg whites, whip cream, or make batter. With seven speed settings, dishwasher safe beaters and splatter-free design, it'll soon earn its place in your kitchen - especially at this price on Black Friday.

KitchenAid Food Processor: £119.99 £82.99 at Argos (save £27)

This KitchenAid food processor is brilliantly designed - no more worrying about twisting lids into place, pieces of food getting stuck round the side of the bowl, or struggling to mix thick dough. This mixer features a powerful motor, four attachments for slicing, grating, chopping and kneading, and a twist-free design. With £27 off at Argos, it's worth every penny.

Krups Opio Pump Espresso coffee machine: £149.99 £74.99 at Argos (save £75)

German company Krups is one of the biggest names in coffee machines, and if you're not a fan of coffee pods, this half-price model is the perfect way to prepare your morning brew. There's also a milk steamer for making cappuccinos and lattes (using the steam from the boiling water).

De'Longhi espresso machine: £199.99 £119.99 at Argos (save £80)

A smart coffee machine for expressos, cappuccinos and lattes, with an impressive £80 off at Argos. This machine takes coffee grounds rather than pods so there's less waste, and includes a milk frothing attachment with adjustable steam. A great Black Friday deal for anyone who takes their coffee seriously.

Tassimo Vivy 2 coffee machine | £79.99 £29.99 at Argos (save £40)

This neat little coffee machine is less than half price at Argos for Black Friday, and is perfect for making drinks for one. A barcode reader scans the code on the coffee pod and automatically adjusts the machine's settings to create the perfect brew.

Morphy Richards Dune toaster: £29.99 £14.99 at Argos (save £15)

This two-slice toaster is half price in the Argos Black Friday sale. It has adjustable width slots, seven toast settings, and a high-lift function. It's simple, without the bells and whistles of more expensive models, but at just £15 it's a steal.

Breville Stainless Steel Toaster: £24.99 £16.49 at Argos (save 1/3)

Looking for a cheap two-slice toaster this Black Friday? Argos has you covered with this smart Breville model. It has extra-wide slots, a high-lift function (perfect for crumpets) and a lift-and-look function so you can check your bread mid-toast. It's also available in black, grey and cream.

25% off Christmas lights and decorations at Argos

Argos has knocked up to 25% off Christmas decorations in its early Black Friday sale, with strings of lights starting at just £6. The deal also includes whole Christmas trees, garlands, wreaths, tree toppers and baubles, so you can get your whole home looking festive without splashing out.

Argos Black Friday smart home deals

All Argos Black Friday smart home deals

Philips Hue White and Colour Ambiance Starter Kit: £134.99 £64.99 at Argos (save £70)

If you want to give your home the Philips Hue treatment, with dimmable, colour changing bulbs that you can control from your phone, this is the set for you. This pack includes two bulbs (standard bayonet fitting) plus the Bridge unit you need to connect them. The set is less than half price at Argos right now.

Google Nest Mini smart speaker (Chalk): £49 £24 at Argos (save £25)

Amazon Echo Dot 3rd Gen (Plum): £49.99 £18.99 at Argos (save £18)

The Echo Dot 3rd Gen boasts Alexa support, an internal speaker for music, and Bluetooth / 3.5mm connections in a compact form factor.

Amazon Echo Show 8 smart display: £119.99 £59.99 at Argos (save £60)

Check out this half-price promotion on Amazon's step-up smart display, the Echo Show 8. You'll get Alexa support, the Prime Video app, and a mid-sized 8-inch screen for everyday screen usage such as clock faces and cooking tutorials.

Ring Door View Cam: £119 £79 at Argos (save £40)

This neat camera works with your front door's peep hole, letting you see, hear and speak to whoever's knocking directly through the Ring app on your phone. It's an ingenious device for both convenience and security, and extremely helpful when your other Black Friday packages start to arrive.

Ring Stick Up Cam: £89 £59 at Argos (save £30)

This Ring security camera is battery-operated and fully wireless, so you can simply stick it wherever you want some home surveillance. It works both indoors and out, and it'll send you phone notifications when it detects movement. You can see, hear and even speak to someone through the app, all for just £59 at Argos on Black Friday.

Argos Black Friday health and beauty deals

All Argos Black Friday health and beauty deals

Philips Sonicare ExpertClean 7300: £149.99 £79.99 at Argos (save £70)

This smart Sonicare toothbrush uses pulses of water to clean deep between your teeth, and includes a carry case and two heads. John Lewis has matched this price for Black Friday, but if you buy from Argos you can start using it this evening thanks to same-day Click and Collect.

Waterpik Cordless Plus Water Flosser: £44.99 £29.99 at Argos (save 1/3)

The white version of this Waterpik flosser has already sold out, but you can snap up the black one for the same price. It's a great way to clean between your teeth and below the gumline if you find regular floss awkward to use, with a high-pressure jet of water to reach areas your toothbrush misses. This Black Friday deal is the cheapest price for this Waterpik ever at Argos.



BaBylissMEN Super Stubble XTP: £99.99 £59.99 at Argos (save £40)

This electric beard trimmer holds a charge for up to 14 days, and can be adjusted to lengths from 0.4-5mm. Its Japanese steel blades are suitable for wet and dry use, and can be cleaned easily under the tap. It's a bargain at Argos this Black Friday at a hair under £60;.

Remington AIR3D hairdryer: £79.99 £39.99 at Argos (save £30)

This premium hairdryer has received a £30 haircut at Argos for Black Friday. It uses both ceramic and ionic technologies to reduce frizz, and includes a diffuser attachment, plus two concentrators. Two speed and three temperature settings help you fine-tune the drying for your hair's needs and texture.

BaByliss Super Power Pro hairdryer: £59.99 £29.99 at Argos (save £30)

This powerful but compact hairdryer is half price at Argos for Black Friday. It has a salon-grade motor that should see you through years of styling sessions, plus a 2.5m cord and removable filter for easy cleaning to avoid dust build-up and extend its life. A solid investment.

Remington Shine Therapy Pro hairdryer: £59.99 £34.99 at Argos (save £25)

Argos has knocked £25 off this premium hairdryer for Black Friday. It comes with a diffuser head for gently drying curls, plus a concentrator for smooth styles, and has two speed and four temperature settings. A great choice for fine or delicate hair.

BaByliss Velvet Orchid hairdryer: £34.99 £17.49 at Argos (save £17.50)

It's under £20 for Black Friday, but this hairdryer doesn't skimp on features, with ionic and ceramic tech to eliminate frizz as you style, two speeds, three temperature settings, a 2.2m cord. and removable filter for easy cleaning. A real Black Friday bargain.

BaByliss Curl Secret Simplicity: £49.99 £39.99 at Argos (save £10)

For anyone who finds curling wands a finger-burning nightmare, the BaByliss Curl Secret is a game-changer. Just place a section of hair into its barrel, wait a moment, and it will be curled to perfection with no pulling or excessive heat. At £40, it's a Black Friday bargain.

Up to 1/3 off fragrance at Argos

Argos has cut the price of men's and women's fragrances for Black Friday, from brands including Gaultier, Calvin Klein, Hugo Boss and Marc Jacobs. These are selling out fast.

50% off Tu Clothing at Argos

Argos Black Friday toy deals

All Argos Black Friday toy deals

Lego Super Mario starter bundle: £158 £128 at Argos (save £30)

If you're interested in Lego's Super Mario line, this is definitely one to look at: it contains the Starter Set you need to play along with the Bowser's Castle and Whomp's Lava Trouble expansions, giving you a fair amount of Lego at a reduced cost.

50% off Nintendo, Minecraft and Disney toys at Argos

Argos is running an amazing pre-Black Friday toy sale, with up to 50% off a huge selection of toys from names including Nintendo, Minecraft, LOL Surprise, Disney and many more. In all honesty, many of these prices are unlikely to be beaten on Black Friday, so move fast to grab them while they last.

What to expect at Argos this year

Argos has a great track record for deals on games consoles, and last year was no exception. It offered some of the best deals around on PlayStation and Xbox bundles, with up to half a dozen games thrown in for one low price. This year, however, things aren't so straightforward.

The release of the PS5 and Xbox Series X may yield some small savings on the next generation, but we wouldn't count on it, and with stock starting to suffer on older models it's questionable whether we'll see discounts on home consoles at all. However, PS4 Pro stock is starting to hit the market again, so while we may see no console deals we may also see some incredible savings - it all depends on how much inventory Argos has to play with.

There were fantastic savings on phones too, including the Samsung Galaxy A80 with its pop-up selfie camera, the Nokia 9 PureView with five rear cameras, and the smart Sony Xperia 10. We expect to see more phone deals for Black Friday 2020, with some particularly impressive savings on Android devices.

Although many of the best deals didn't arrive until Black Friday itself, there were also some bargains available well before the big day. Argos ran a Crazy Codes toy sale for several weeks leading up the Christmas, including Black Friday, offering a different discount on branded toys each week, with a special voucher code to enter at the checkout. Lego, Star Wars and Frozen 2 toys were all included in the promotion, and we wouldn't be surprised if Argos decides to repeat it for a second year.

In 2019, Argos' Black Friday deals offered up a wealth of toys, games, smartwatches, laptops, and other gear to get you excited for the Christmas season. We're expecting similar things in 2020, so if these items are likely to be on your shopping list again stay in touch for all the latest updates.

For Black Friday 2019, Apple slashed hundreds of prices, with a particular focus on tech and toys. It started with a pre-Black Friday toy sale, with a different voucher code each week, before rolling out deals on 4K TVs, smartwatches, fitness trackers, laptops and phones for Black Friday and Cyber Monday themselves.

These were a few of the best deals from last year - and we wouldn't be surprised to see some similar offers for 2020.

Argos Black Friday delivery options

Black Friday 2020 is set to be very different to previous years due to the different levels of lockdown throughout the UK. The situation is changing from day to day, so we've put together a guide to all the Argos delivery options for Scotland, Northern Ireland, England and Wales, which we'll keep updated as the situation changes.

Right now, stores in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland are open for business, and you can place orders, and make collections and returns in person. In England, stores are closed until December 2.

Wherever you live, the safest and most reliable option is home delivery, so we recommend opting for this whenever possible.

How to use your Nectar points at Argos

Argos is owned by Sainsbury's, and is therefore part of its Nectar card scheme. Every 500 points you've collected on your card will give you £2.50 towards your Black Friday bargains. To use your points, just sign into your Argos account (or create a new one) and enter your Nectar card number when prompted.

Now, when you shop at Argos online, you'll be given the option to spend your Nectar points at the checkout. It really is that simple.

What are other stores doing for Black Friday?

Currys Black Friday deals

We expect the Currys Black Tag event (which is its extended Black Friday sale) to run from about a week before the big day until the week of Cyber Monday. Currys is great for computing, so expect great deals on laptops, computers, and possibly tablets too.



John Lewis Black Friday deals

John Lewis typically offers big savings across its range of tech and homewares, with some particularly good deals on TVs, game consoles and household appliances like white goods and vacuum cleaners. The deals aren't likely to start appearing before Black Friday itself, so you'll have to wait to find out.

Stick with TechRadar to get the best Argos Black Friday deals 2020

On Black Friday or Cyber Monday, the day itself can be a bit overwhelming as so many online retailers vie for your hard-earned dollar. While this means there are very competitive deals to enjoy, it also unfortunately means there are some deals that aren't as decent as they first appear.

That's why you should stick with TechRadar to guarantee you get the best Black Friday deals. We track all of the top retailer's Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, and highlight the very best savings on the top laptops.

For the latest info, breaking deals and the biggest savings as soon as we know about them, make sure you follow TR Deals on Twitter so you don't miss out on any incredible Black Friday laptop deals.