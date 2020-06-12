The best yoga mats on Amazon

When you're buying a yoga mat, Amazon is probably your first port of call, but with so many different mats on offer, how can you be sure which to pick? That's where we come in. We’ve checked the best rated yoga mats on Amazon, only factoring in verified purchases and disregarding those with suspicious reviews so you can be confident you’re buying a product that has earned its score.

When buying a yoga mat, it’s a good idea to look for one that’s not too thick. Many mats are advertised as multi-purpose, but one designed for pilates, gymnastics, or camping could stop you feeling a good connection to the floor and make it harder to keep your balance in certain poses.

It’s also worth considering what the mat is made from. Different materials have different properties; some have more grip, making them a wise choice for hard, slippery floors like wood laminate, while those made from natural materials might be more eco-friendly (though that will also depend on how you dispose of them when they reach the end of their life).

It’s not unreasonable to consider how the mat looks; a nicely designed piece of kit will be more pleasant to use, and will make your yoga practice more enjoyable.

With that in mind, here are the best-rated yoga mats on Amazon right now, with all the information you need to know before making your choice.

(Image credit: Gymbella)

1. Gymbella eco-friendly yoga mat

Lightweight and stylish, with essential accessories included

Anti-microbial surface

Non-slip design

Includes towel and case

Relatively expensive

Gymbella is a UK-based company with a focus on eco-friendly yoga gear, and plants a tree for each yoga mat it sells. This particular mat is 6mm thick (slim enough not to interfere with your balance), PVC-free, recyclable and biodegradable. It’s also latex-free, which is great to know if you suffer from allergies.

It comes in three colours (grey, pink and aubergine), and is supplied with a towel that you can use to support yourself in trickier poses, or to cover yourself when relaxing at the end of your practice. An alignment line down the centre of the mat helps ensure you’re positioned correctly, and a non-slip coating underneath makes it safe to use on hard floors.

(Image credit: Yogi Bare)

2. Yogi Bare Paws – extreme grip yoga mat

An eco-friendly mat that's a good choice for hard floors

Position guide lines

Thin design for balance

Sustainable materials

No case or strap included

Yogi Bare is another UK company that prides itself on its eco-friendly credentials, and is particularly well rated on Amazon. Its aptly named extreme grip mat is made from PU rubber, helping keep it firmly in place during your practice, and can be wiped clean when you’re done (Yogi Bare recommends using a solution of lemon juice). It comes in four colours, most of which are 4mm thick, though the black travel version is a super-slim 2mm. That makes it more compact, but may not provide enough cushioning for your liking.

Like the Gymbella mat above, it includes an alignment line to help you position your body correctly, but Yogi Bare has also added boxes at either end for you to place your hands and feet. A thoughtful touch that’s handy for beginners.

(Image credit: Gaiam)

3. Gaiam premium print yoga mat

A great-looking mat available in a choice of thicknesses

Wide choice of designs

Easily cleaned

Excellent grip

May smell odd when new

Gaiam, based in the US, mostly specialises not only in yoga equipment, but also produces orthopaedic chairs, stability balls and other kit to help you maintain good posture and balance. This mat comes in 13 different prints, but while all are the same dimensions (68-inch x 24-inch), the thickness varies between 3mm and 6mm. Check the guide at the bottom of the Amazon listing to see the various options.

All mats are made of PVC, which is perhaps a less green option than some alternatives, but has the advantage of being particularly easy to clean and providing excellent grip. Gaiam warns that the print may smell a little strange when the mat is new, but this will wear off if you let the mat air for a couple of days before using it.

(Image credit: Gaiam)

4. Gaiam Essentials premium yoga mat

A more affordable yoga mat, with a textured surface for grip

Textured surface

Easy to clean

Pthalate-free PVC

May smell odd when new

This yoga mat, also by Gaiam, is a little less glamorous than the printed version, coming in six plain colours (black, purple, blue, green, pink and grey), but is still highly rated and made from the same pthalate-free PVC.

Unlike the printed version, this particular mat has a textured surface, which is something of a Marmite situation: either you appreciate the extra grip under your soles, or you find it distracting. It’s a very individual choice. Again, Gaiam warns that the mat might smell a bit strange when new, and should be allowed to air for two or three days before you start using it.

(Image credit: Serocoro)

5. Secoroco cork and rubber yoga mat

A thin, firm yoga mat made from all natural materials

Firm and stable

Sustainably packaged

Non-allergenic

No position guides

Secoroco is a German company, founded in 2016, which makes yoga mats and children’s play mats from a combination of cork and vegan rubber. It also produces a line of colourful slacklines and balls of climbing chalk, which is an odd combination, but it’s all sustainable, eco-friendly, and helps connect you to the earth.

This highly-rated yoga mat is a mere 3mm thick and rather firm, which is great for balance, and the cork surface feels warmer than PVC equivalents. It’s supplied in a smart canvas bag, and Serocoro says it’s decided to dispense with any other packaging for environmental reasons.