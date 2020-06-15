The best yoga mats on Amazon 2020

When you're buying a yoga mat, Amazon is probably your first port of call, but with so many different mats on offer, how can you be sure which to pick? That's where we come in. We’ve checked the best rated yoga mats on Amazon, only factoring in verified purchases and disregarding those with suspicious reviews so you can be confident you’re buying a product that has earned its score.

When buying a yoga mat, it’s a good idea to look for one that’s not too thick. Many mats are advertised as multi-purpose, but one designed for pilates, gymnastics, or camping could stop you feeling a good connection to the floor and make it harder to keep your balance in certain poses.

It’s also worth considering what the mat is made from. Different materials have different properties; some have more grip, making them a wise choice for hard, slippery floors like wood laminate, while those made from natural materials might be more eco-friendly (though that will also depend on how you dispose of them when they reach the end of their life).

It’s not unreasonable to consider how the mat looks; a nicely designed piece of kit will be more pleasant to use, and will make your yoga practice more enjoyable.

With that in mind, here are the best-rated yoga mats on Amazon right now, with all the information you need to know before making your choice.

The best yoga mats in the US

(Image credit: BalanceFrom)

1. BalanceFrom GoYoga+ all purpose fitness mat

A thicker mat for extra cushioning on knees and elbows

Includes extra knee pad

Comes with carry strap

Double-sided non-slip surface

Might be too thick for some

BalanceFrom makes a range of fitness accessories, including yoga and other exercise mats, weights, resistance bands and foam rollers. At 12.7mm, this particular mat is definitely on the thicker side of what’s recommended for yoga, which you may prefer if you find the pressure of certain poses uncomfortable on your knees and elbows, but might make it tricky to balance. This mat comes with an additional pad to help support you in tougher poses, which you can also use to support your head while resting at the end of your practice. It’s available in black, pink and purple.

(Image credit: Dralegend)

2. Dralegend yoga mat

Tough and light, this yoga mat is a great all-rounder

Good balance of cushioning and stability

Anti-skid design

Tough, light material

No positioning markings

Manufacturer Dralegend only seems to sell through Amazon, but its affordable yoga mats have the seal of approval from some 500 verified buyers. This 6mm thick mat offers a good balance of stability and cushioning. It’s made from TPE (thermoplastic elastomer), which means it’s latex-free and highly resistant to cracking, provides good grip on slippery floors, and can be wiped clean with soapy water. It’s available in five colorways. The only thing we’d have liked to see is a central line to help with positioning, but that’s a small complaint – particularly for more experienced practitioners.

(Image credit: CleverYoga)

3. CleverYoga non-slip yoga mat

A premium yoga mat that gives you more room to stretch

Extra-long version available

Naturally-derived materials

No-quibble warranty

Expensive

This is the LiquidBalance yoga mat from Florida-based CleverYoga – a premium mat made from biodegradable tree rubber, and is free from PVC and latex (worth knowing if you have any allergies or sensitivities). At 4.5mm thick, it’s on the firmer side, and a will help you maintain a good connection with the floor during your practice. The standard length mat is available orange, blue, pink and purple, and an extra-long version is available in dark gray if you prefer more room to stretch out and are willing to pay an extra $10. All models come with a shoulder strap included, and are finished with an attractive print. Perhaps best of all, if you’re not satisfied with your new mat CleverYoga will replace it or give you a full refund, no questions asked.

(Image credit: Toplus)

4. Toplus yoga mat

An eco-friendly yoga mat that gives you plenty of choice

Good all-purpose thickness

Choice of colors and prints

Prints don't have any odor

May be less durable than some

Toplus specializes in yoga mats and equipment, including several models like this one, made from robust and grippy TPE. It’s 6mm thick, offering a good balance of stability and cushioning, and both sides have a non-slip texture. It’s supplied in a choice of colors and styles, but note that the exact pricing varies depending which one you pick. Unlike some other mats, there’s no odd smell that needs airing out when you first unroll the mat, so you can start using it straight away, though Toplus warns that as the mat is biodegradable, it will begin to crack over time, particularly if exposed to “excessive heat or direct sunlight”. The same is likely true of many other TPE mats, but it’s interesting that the company has chosen to draw particular attention to it.

(Image credit: Gaiam)

5. Gaiam premium print yoga mat

Versatile and stylish, with an online yoga class thrown in free

Wide choice of designs

Excellent grip

Free online yoga class

Strange smell when new

Gaiam is a US-based company specializing in all things posture-related, including orthopedic furniture, balance boards and, yes, yoga mats. This stylish mat comes in a bevy of colors and designs, and each one is reversible so you can mix it up whenever you like. At 6mm thick it’s ideal for all forms of yoga, and it comes with a free online yoga class included – perfect if you’re a beginner just starting your own yoga practice at home (check out the packaging for details). The only drawback is a slightly weird smell when you first unroll the mat, but allow it to air for a couple of days and you should be golden.

The best yoga mats in the UK

(Image credit: Gymbella)

1. Gymbella eco-friendly yoga mat

Lightweight and stylish, with essential accessories included

Anti-microbial surface

Non-slip design

Includes towel and case

Relatively expensive

Gymbella is a UK-based company with a focus on eco-friendly yoga gear, and plants a tree for each yoga mat it sells. This particular mat is 6mm thick (slim enough not to interfere with your balance), PVC-free, recyclable and biodegradable. It’s also latex-free, which is great to know if you suffer from allergies.

It comes in three colours (grey, pink and aubergine), and is supplied with a towel that you can use to support yourself in trickier poses, or to cover yourself when relaxing at the end of your practice. An alignment line down the centre of the mat helps ensure you’re positioned correctly, and a non-slip coating underneath makes it safe to use on hard floors.

(Image credit: Yogi Bare)

2. Yogi Bare Paws – extreme grip yoga mat

An eco-friendly mat that's a good choice for hard floors

Position guide lines

Thin design for balance

Sustainable materials

No case or strap included

Yogi Bare is another UK company that prides itself on its eco-friendly credentials, and is particularly well rated on Amazon. Its aptly named extreme grip mat is made from PU rubber, helping keep it firmly in place during your practice, and can be wiped clean when you’re done (Yogi Bare recommends using a solution of lemon juice). It comes in four colours, most of which are 4mm thick, though the black travel version is a super-slim 2mm. That makes it more compact, but may not provide enough cushioning for your liking.

Like the Gymbella mat above, it includes an alignment line to help you position your body correctly, but Yogi Bare has also added boxes at either end for you to place your hands and feet. A thoughtful touch that’s handy for beginners.

(Image credit: Gaiam)

3. Gaiam premium print yoga mat

A great-looking mat available in a choice of thicknesses

Wide choice of designs

Easily cleaned

Excellent grip

May smell odd when new

Gaiam, based in the US, mostly specialises not only in yoga equipment, but also produces orthopaedic chairs, stability balls and other kit to help you maintain good posture and balance. This mat comes in 13 different prints, but while all are the same dimensions (68-inch x 24-inch), the thickness varies between 3mm and 6mm. Check the guide at the bottom of the Amazon listing to see the various options.

All mats are made of PVC, which is perhaps a less green option than some alternatives, but has the advantage of being particularly easy to clean and providing excellent grip. Gaiam warns that the print may smell a little strange when the mat is new, but this will wear off if you let the mat air for a couple of days before using it.

(Image credit: Gaiam)

4. Gaiam Essentials premium yoga mat

A more affordable yoga mat, with a textured surface for grip

Textured surface

Easy to clean

Pthalate-free PVC

May smell odd when new

This yoga mat, also by Gaiam, is a little less glamorous than the printed version, coming in six plain colours (black, purple, blue, green, pink and grey), but is still highly rated and made from the same pthalate-free PVC.

Unlike the printed version, this particular mat has a textured surface, which is something of a Marmite situation: either you appreciate the extra grip under your soles, or you find it distracting. It’s a very individual choice. Again, Gaiam warns that the mat might smell a bit strange when new, and should be allowed to air for two or three days before you start using it.

(Image credit: Serocoro)

5. Secoroco cork and rubber yoga mat

A thin, firm yoga mat made from all natural materials

Firm and stable

Sustainably packaged

Non-allergenic

No position guides

Secoroco is a German company, founded in 2016, which makes yoga mats and children’s play mats from a combination of cork and vegan rubber. It also produces a line of colourful slacklines and balls of climbing chalk, which is an odd combination, but it’s all sustainable, eco-friendly, and helps connect you to the earth.

This highly-rated yoga mat is a mere 3mm thick and rather firm, which is great for balance, and the cork surface feels warmer than PVC equivalents. It’s supplied in a smart canvas bag, and Serocoro says it’s decided to dispense with any other packaging for environmental reasons.