Best cases for iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR

With the announcement of three new iPhones including the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR at Apple's yearly iPhone launch, phone case manufacturers have wasted no time in getting their products out there.

Read on for our top picks for keeping your brand new and very expensive iPhone looking box fresh.

1. Mous Limitless 2.0

The new range of Limitless 2.0 iPhone cases from Mous is both super durable and aesthetically pleasing.

According to Mous, the new cases contain "tiny air pockets and cross linking polymer chains that work like springs", helping to absorb any impact if you drop your iPhone XS by mistake.

Available for all three new iPhones, the cases come in nature-inspired skins, including bamboo, shell, walnut and more, and start at around $40 (£30 / AU$55).

2. Speck Presidio

The Speck Presidio range of cases for iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR is a great option if you're looking for something really functional and protective.

Particularly effective is the Presidio Grip, which features diagonal ridges to stop your new phone from slipping out of you fingers, plus raised edges to protect your bezel-less screen.

The Presidio Grip is available to buy from the Speck store for about $40 (£30 / AU$55).

3. Moshi StealthCover

With "military grade protection" and a magnetic cover, Moshi's StealthCover range for the new iPhone models is not only sturdy, but it also allows you to look at your screen without flipping open the cover.

The folio-style case has a translucent cover, so you can check your notifications and even make FaceTime calls while keeping your screen protected.

The StealthCover is available for around $52 (£40 / AU$75).

4. Greenwich AW18 Collection

Luxury British leather accessories brand Greenwich has unveiled its new line of iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR cases, with carbon fibre plating, electroplated edging, and a handy cardholder on the inside of the cover.

The new cases are crafted from the same leather used by Bentley Motors, so as you can expect, they are pretty pricey at about $125 (£95 / AU$175).

5. Ted Baker AW18 Phase 2

Fashion house Ted Baker has teamed up with mobile accessories maker Proporta for this new range of stylish phone cases for the new iPhone models.

Coming in a range of designs including bold florals, sleek black and gold, and geometric shapes, it's the perfect case for fashionistas who want to look good on the go - thanks to an inbuilt mirror on the inside cover.

The new range is available from Proporta and starts at around $45 (£35 / $AU65).

6. Apple Silicone case

Unsurprisingly, Apple has launched its own range of cases to fit the new iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR, with this silicone case designed to fit snugly over the new model - plus it supports wireless charging.

Coming in nine colors, they cost $39 (£45 / around AU$80).

7. Case Mate

If you're looking for something more fun than functional, take a look at the new iPhone XS/XS Max/XR-friendly cases from Case Mate. There's a huge range of designs to choose from, including gold glitter, stylish tortoiseshell and even real dried flowers embedded in clear resin (not yet available for the new iPhones, but we're crossing our fingers).

Prices start from around $50 (about £40 / AU$75) for the new iPhone cases and they are available from the Case Mate website.