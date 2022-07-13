Prime Day soundbar deals: Dolby Atmos bars from Samsung, Sony, JBL and more

Some of the best Amazon Prime Day AV gear deals can be found in the soundbar category, and it’s no wonder. Soundbars are an easy entry point to better audio, which will improve everything from the TV shows to the blockbuster action movies you watch. Even better, soundbars are inexpensive to begin with – even more so on Prime Day.
You can get cheap soundbars that still sound good, and those are mainly 2.1 models that offer stereo playback plus extra bass. Stepping up, you’ll find 3.1 models with an additional center-channel speaker driver for dialogue. Beyond that, there are systems with a separate subwoofer and possibly surround speakers, and ones with either upfiring speakers or virtual processing to convey Dolby Atmos soundtracks.
We’ve assembled a list of Prime Day deals that cover the gamut of soundbar options, with an emphasis on Dolby Atmos-capable offerings. As we’re conscious that most people don’t want to spend the same amount of cash on their audio as they just dropped on their TV, we’ve made a point of weighing the list toward under-$500 deals.
Whichever one you choose, you can rest assured that these soundbars will provide a marked improvement over your TV’s built-in audio, and you’ll experience sound in a whole different and more elevated way,
JBL BAR5.0 soundbar:
$399.95 $239.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save 40% - Now this is a deal: JBL’s BAR5.0 is being let go for just $239.99 in this Prime Day steal. That’s quite something for an all-in-one Dolby Atmos soundbar with upfiring drivers, 4K and Dolby Vision pass-through, and virtual processing for surround sound envelopment. Grab BAR5.0 at this price while you can, because it’s a great deal on an Atmos-compatible soundbar.
Sony HT-G700 soundbar:
$599 $398 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save 25% - Sony’s impressive HT-G700 is selling for 34% off in this serious Prime Day soundbar deal. Along with virtual Dolby Atmos and DTS:X processing, this 3.1 system – complete with separate subwoofer – offers up Sony’s Immersive Audio Enhancer, something we appreciated in our review (opens in new tab). Grab this deal and you won’t be sorry.
Samsung HW-Q700A soundbar:
$670 $394 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Save 44% - At only $394 – a 44% price cut – this is a sweet deal for a Dolby Atmos and DTS:X compatible Samsung soundbar system. Other features include Q Symphony, which lets it work in tandem with Samsung’s TVs and Spacefit to calibrate the sound to your space. Samsung soundbars typically score high in our reviews, so we have great expectations for this Prime Day deal.
LG S90QY 5.1.3 soundbar:
$1,198.81 $896.99 (opens in new tab)at Amazon (opens in new tab) Save 34% - This soundbar system is one of the more powerful Dolby Atmos ones LG makes, which is why it’s a deal worth noting at 25% off. The extensive feature set includes a unique upfiring center channel speaker– one we found to be effective in our test of a similar LG offering. $896.99 puts it at the high end of the soundbar spectrum, but we think it’s worth it.
Polk Audio Signa S2 Ultra-Slim soundbar:
$229 $149 (opens in new tab)at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save 35% - Polk Audio’s Signa S2 is selling now for a mere $149 – 35% off its regular price. That’s a great deal for a soundbar from a company known for making hi-fi speakers, and also one for a 2.1 system with HDMI ARC connectivity and a separate subwoofer. You owe it to yourself to improve your TV’s sound, and this Amazon Prime members-exclusive deal will help with that.
