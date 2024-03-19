You can get a 75-inch QLED TV for $600 on Amazon right now - yes, really

One of the best TV deals available right now has got to be this 75-inch TCL Q6 series QLED for just $599 (was $899) at Amazon.

The retailer just dropped this massive display down to a record-low price ahead of its big Spring Deal Days sale this Wednesday - and we're not complaining, for one.

For $600, you get an unbeatable price for a QLED display - and one that measures in at a respectable 75-inches, no less. For those who don't know, QLED panels are usually the preserve of higher-end models, offering almost unbeatable brightness, vivid colors and some of the deepest blacks you'll find on a TV.

Notably, this TCL also features a 120HZ refresh rate, which ensures silky smooth action on-screen. It does not, however, feature the HDMI 2.1 ports needed for 120Hz frame rates on next-gen consoles, which means it doesn't stack up against the best TV for gaming when it comes to features. It is, however, a great buy if you want a solid display with a great picture for watching TV and films on a budget.

The 65-inch model previously fell to $499 (right before the Super Bowl), but this is the first time we've seen the largest 75-inch model hit $600 so it's a great buy right now for bargain hunters.

Super cheap 75-inch QLED TV deal at Amazon

TCL Q6 75-inch 4K QLED TV: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0C1J44WCR%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $899.99 now $599.99 at Amazon

Looking for a decent big-screen TV on a budget? Check out this record-low price on the TCL Q6 at Amazon. The largest 75-inch model is down to just $600 right now, which is an incredibly low price for a QLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. Not only will you get a fantastic picture with this TCL Q6, but all the action will be silky smooth thanks to this high-refresh rate panel.

More TV deals at Amazon today

Insignia 50-inch F30 Series HD 4K Smart Fire TV (2021): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FINSIGNIA-All-New-50-inch-Class-NS-50F301NA24%2Fdp%2FB0BTTVRWPR%3Fpf_rd_r%3DY8DW7A71BHYFD75HPT8X%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank">was $299.99 now $209.99 at Amazon

This is a great deal on a mid-size display if you're looking to add a budget TV to your home. The best-selling Insignia 50-inch TV features 4K HD resolution, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023): <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6535929&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Flg-65-class-c3-series-oled-4k-uhd-smart-webos-tv%2F6535929.p%3FskuId%3D6535929&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">was $ <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FLG-65-Inch-Processor-AI-Powered-OLED65C3PUA%2Fdp%2FB0BVXDPZP3%2Fref%3Dsr_1_1%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com""> 2,499.99 <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fgp%2Faw%2Fd%2FB0BVXDPZP3%2F%3F_encoding%3DUTF8%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com""> now $1,596.99 at Amazon

Amazon also has the highly-rated LG 65-inch C3 OLED TV on sale for $1,596.99. That's a $900 discount and the best deal you can find. The stunning OLED TV features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast, thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for the best gaming experience on next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience.

Want to see what else is available right now? We've also got roundups featuring the best cheap TV deals and OLED TV deals you can buy today.