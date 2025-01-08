This cheap 65-inch LG TV is one of the best early Super Bowl TV deals

Looking for a big, budget-friendly TV? While it doesn't flaunt the same picture quality as its QLED or OLED counterparts, this large 65-inch LG TV fulfils all of your viewing needs for nearly a third of the price. So, don't miss this chance to get this LG 65-inch UT70 4K TV at Best Buy for $369.99 (was $599.99).

The LG UT70 display size ranges between 43 and 75 inches. This 65-inch model is ideally pitched between general use and home theater material with its size, perfect for a living room or den looking for an upgrade – especially with the Super Bowl just a month away.

Today's best cheap LG TV deal

LG 65-inch UT70 4K UHD TV: was $599.99 now $369.99 at Best Buy This 65-inch LG 4K TV is a bargain for the size and it offers excellent value as a basic, budget-friendly TV that's great for all-around use. It supports up to 4K resolution, HDR10 Pro, and a Filmmaker Mode for watching movies and shows as directors intended from all the major streaming apps. Once the Super Bowl is over, it offers an easy way to customize gaming settings on PS5 and Xbox with the LG Game Optimizer and GeForce Now for streaming games without a console.

The 2024 LG UT70 model includes AI-processing capabilities for enhanced brightness, improved audio, and upscaled picture resolution where possible. It supports up to 4K and HDR10 Pro for HDR-enabled content, and even a Filmmaker Mode that can show you movies and shows as intended.

The LG UT70 also supports major streaming apps like Netflix and includes over 300 free channels with your purchase. It also doubles as a gaming TV with the LG Game Optimizer, which helps customize gaming settings for your TV, and GeForce Now for streaming games without a console.

The LG UT70 offers plenty of strengths for a cheap LED TV. However, if you've got the budget, I'd recommend checking out one of the best LG TVs for more horsepower. Some of these also include our best OLED TVs.