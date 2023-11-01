This award-winning Samsung OLED TV has dropped to its cheapest price ever in the early Black Friday deals - so I bought it

Just a few days ago, we honoured the Samsung S90C OLED with the TechRadar Choice Award for the year's best TV - and it now sits proudly in the number one spot in our best TV guide. And, would you look at that, it's now available for its cheapest price ever in the early Black Friday deals. So I've gone and bought it.

If you want to join me and add this beastly display to your living room or gaming den, you can now get the Samsung S90C 65-inch OLED TV at Currys for £1,499. It's listed as £1,699 at the retailer, but you can claim an extra £200 off this model through the latest Samsung Cashback promotion until the end of the month. A total of £1,499 for what we think is the top overall TV available today is a terrific price.

And don't worry about the fact it's only November 1, this offer is part of the Currys Black Friday sale that started today, which promises its prices won't be beaten elsewhere.

Many other retailers have also launched their sales at the start of the month, so check out our full Black Friday deals coverage for even more top offers available now on laptops, toys, headphones, and more.

Samsung S90C OLED TV - cheapest price yet

And this is an early Black Friday deal I can genuinely say I've already bought myself. With a nearly five-year-old Samsung Q70R as my existing display, I've jumped on this offer straight away as it's a fantastic price for a TV of this size.

The Samsung S90C's bright, vibrant, and detailed picture quality means it's also ideal for all the movies I watch, while gaming features such as a dedicated Game Mode and HDMI 2.1 ports ensure I get the best performance and experience from the PS5. Alan Wake 2 is going to look hella spooky now.

Our Samsung S90C review awarded it five stars out of five, praising its gorgeous picture and gaming features. It's not as bright as the 95C, and its sound is also a little weaker, but it's a fantastic choice in its own right that you would be happy to have in your living room for all your TV needs.

If this is not quite the right one for you, then our full Black Friday TV deals hub has lots more offers available right now, and we will continue sharing more of the best offers in the days ahead.