There won't be a better cheap 4K TV deal than this over Black Friday

A 55-inch TV with 4K resolution and Amazon Smart Fire built-in would ordinarily set you back a few hundred dollars. Not this Black Friday, though. Thanks to an unbelievable discount from Best Buy, you can now get the TCL F35 Series 55-inch 4K Fire TV for $179.99 (was $329.99).

Even though it's not currently on our list of the best TVs it's still a great TV - especially at this rock-bottom price. TCL is a solid TV manufacturer with a specific focus on budget and mid-range displays, so with this well-sized F35 Series, you can expect decent picture and sound quality when enjoying your favorite TV shows and movies.

Today's best cheap 4K TV deal

TCL F35 Series 55-inch 4K Fire TV: was £329.99 now £179.99 at Best Buy Save $150 on the brand-new 55-inch TCL TV that supports high-quality 4K resolution, has smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa controls. It's hard to believe that you can get all that for a cent under $180. Unbelievable value for money for a mid-sized everyday display.

TCL F35 Series 55-inch 4K Fire TV delivers an amazing 4K resolution with enhanced clarity and detail. The display panel goes edge-to-edge with a FullView 360 metal bezel-less design.

Image brightness and color are boosted by HDR Pro, Dolby Vision, and HLG for a more lifelike viewing experience. If you watch a lot of sports, the F35 TV has a Motion Rate 240 with a frame insertion feature that maintains a high level of motion clarity.

That's not all. The TCL F35 also includes Dolby Atmos and Game Mode features for excellent audio, visuals and smoothness for movies and gaming. All of this for only $179.99 is an incredible Black Friday offer.

