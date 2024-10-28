The LG G4 is one of the best OLED TVs and it just hit a record-low price at Amazon

The key to snagging one of the best TV deals is to make sure you’re buying not only a heavily discounted TV but also one that you will love every day for many years to come. That’s the case here. Right now, you can buy the LG 65-inch G4 OLED TV at Amazon for $2,296.99 (was $3,399.99). Saving 32% off doesn’t make this a magically cheap TV but it does bring the premium OLED TV down to its lowest-ever price at Amazon.

The LG 65-inch G4 OLED TV has previously hit around $2,600 but it’s never gone anywhere near this low before. In recent times, it usually hangs around the $3,000 mark. If you’re keen to invest in something that will entertain you for a long time to come, this is a top pick. As with other LG TVs, it’s one of the best OLED TVs around.

Today’s best OLED TV deal

LG 65-inch G4 OLED TV: was $3,399.99 now $2,296.99 at Amazon

LG makes some fantastic TVs and the LG G4 builds on its success by combining self-lit pixels with a Brightness Booster Max mode so you get a much brighter and more vivid picture. Its a11 AI processor is speedy for upscaling while there’s Dolby Vision support and a dedicated Filmmaker mode. Everything you watch will look great here, so that's why we awarded it five stars in our review and have picked out this record-low price at Amazon.

In our five-star LG G4 review, we described it as “continuing to push the limits of OLED TV tech” thanks to its “subtle but significant upgrades”. It leads to a “much more cinematic picture with great contrast and depth”. That goes for watching movies as well as playing games so it looks great across the board.

The TV is designed to be wall-mounted with its design leaving virtually no gap between the wall and the TV. You can also choose to display paintings or pictures when not watching something, much like many of the other best TVs around.

There are cheaper OLED TV deals around if you need to keep costs lower and you could also wait until this year;s Black Friday TV deals get properly underway for savings on even more displays.