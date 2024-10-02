The best early Prime Day deal is at Walmart: LG's C4 OLED TV drops to a record-low price

Early Prime Day deals are starting to crop up and I've just spotted an incredible discount on a highly-rated OLED TV. It's not at Amazon - Walmart has LG's all-new 55-inch C4 OLED TV on sale for $1,069 (originally $1,999.99), a whopping $930 discount, and a new record-low price.



• Shop more of Walmart's best deals



It's such an incredible deal that I can't imagine Amazon, or any other retailer for that matter, will beat this price at next week's official sale. Amazon has the same model on sale for $1,249, which is $319 more than Walmart's current deal.



The LG C4 is a successor to last year's LG C3 OLED, which TechRadar highly praised and is ranked in our best TV guide. Upgrades to the LG C4 include an improved picture experience with boosted brightness, a 144hz refresh rate, and LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip. You also get excellent gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz compatibility, VRR and ALLM support, and 144Hz certification from Nvidia.

Today's best early Prime Day TV

LG 55-inch C4 OLED 4K TV: was $1,999.99 now $1,069.99 at Walmart

Walmart is beating Amazon to the punch with today's deal on LG's 55-inch C4 OLED TV for $1,069.99. That's a $900 discount and a new record-low price. Ranked in our best TV guide, the 2024 C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support and 144Hz certification from Nvidia. You must add the TV to your cart to see the sale price and note that this deal is sold by a third-party retailer.

Today's deal from Walmart is not only a record-low price, but unlike Prime Day, it's available to everyone - there's no membership requirement. I've listed more of today's early Prime Day TV deals below, which include a range of sizes and prices.

More of today's early Prime Day TV deals

LG 48-inch Class B4 Series OLED 4K UHD TV: was $1,499.99 now $799.99 at Best Buy

The 48-inch LG B4 OLED smart TV offers unrivaled picture quality, and it's on sale for $799.99 - $50 more than the record-low price. Its self-lit OLED pixels and Dolby Visier enhance color and contrast beyond what the average backlit TV can do. Its built-in gaming features and 120Hz refresh rate make it an unbeatable deal for gamers looking to upgrade. It's a worthwhile investment for anyone who likes watching TV or playing games.

Samsung 55-inch S90D OLED TV: was $1,999.99 now $1,399.99 at Samsung

Samsung's all-new 55-inch S90D OLED TV is on sale for a record-low price of $1,399.99. The 2024 OLED display delivers an exceptional picture with deep blacks, bright colors, and Pantone-validated colors. You also get Motion Xcelerator 144Hz for a smooth gaming experience and Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite for premium sound.

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023): was $2,499.99 now $1,499.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy has LG's highly rated 65-inch C3 OLED TV on sale for $1,499.99. That's a massive $1,000 discount and the lowest price you can find. The stunning OLED display features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast, thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for the best gaming experience on next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience.

Samsung DU6900 75-inch 4K Smart Tizen TV (2024): was $649.99 now $569.99 at Samsung

If you're looking for a big-screen budget display, Samsung's all-new 75-inch DU6900 series is on sale for $569.99 - an incredible price. The Samsung display packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor and 4K Upscaling for a premium picture experience, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and Object Tracking Sound Lite for theater-like sound.

LG UT75 75-inch 4K Smart TV: was $699.99 now $649.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy has this 75-inch LG UT75 Series 4K smart TV for $649.99, which is an excellent price for a display of this size. The 2024 TV delivers a premium picture experience with brilliant colors thanks to LG's α5 Gen7 AI processor and WebOS 24 for seamless streaming. Gamers will also love the game optimizer and dashboard with GeForce NOW, which allows you to see and adjust all your settings in one place.

You can see more of today's best TV deals, and if you're looking for a premium display, you can check our OLED TV deals guide.



You can also look forward to this year's Black Friday deals event, which will include impressive Black Friday TV deals.