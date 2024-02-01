Super Bowl TV deals are live at Best Buy - save $1,000 on big-screen LG TVs

Time is running out to upgrade your TV for the Super Bowl, and Best Buy is here to help with massive savings on LG's best-selling TVs. You can save up to $1,000 on 4K, QLED, and OLED LG TVs, and I've listed the best deals just below.



Best Buy's LG Super Bowl TV deals include everything from a big-screen budget set to a premium OLED display with a wide range of sizes and features to help meet everyone's budget and needs. Some of the best deals include the best-selling LG 48-inch A2 OLED TV on sale for a fantastic price of $599.99, this LG 65-inch 4K smart TV marked down to just $429.99, and the highly-rated LG 65-inch C3 OLED TV on sale for a record-low price of $1,599.99.



Shop more of today's best LG Super Bowl TV deals below, and keep in mind that Best Buy offers fast, free shipping so you can upgrade your display in time for the big game. If you're looking for more bargains, you can visit our main Super Bowl TV deals page for today's best deals around the web.

LG Super Bowl TV deals at Best Buy

LG UQ75 65-inch 4K Smart TV: was $479.99 now $429.99 at Best Buy

This LG 65-inch 4K smart TV is down to just $429.99 in Best Buy's Super Bowl sale. You get a premium picture experience with brilliant colors thanks to LG's α5 Gen5 AI processor. Gamers will also love the game optimizer and dashboard where you can see and adjust all your settings in one place.

LG A2 48-inch OLED TV: was $1,299.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy

If you're working with a smaller space but still want an OLED display to watch the big game, Best Buy has the 48-inch LG A2 on sale for a fantastic price of $599.99. Named as one of our best OLED TVs and rated four out of five stars in our LG A2 review, it packs an Alpha α7 Gen5 processor that delivers sharp images and great upscaling from HDR, and Dolby Vision HDR support makes the most of movies and TV. LG's smart software is also excellent, and the included Magic remote allows you to navigate your TV seamlessly.

LG 86-inch UR7800 4K Smart TV: was $1,249.99 now $899.99 at Best Buy

If you're looking for a massive display for the Super Bowl, Best Buy has this 86-inch LG UR7800 Series TV on sale for $899.99. You're getting a premium picture thanks to LG's α5 AI processor Gen6, plus webOS 23 for seamless streaming from your favorite apps and compatibility with Alexa and the Google Assistant for hands-free control.

LG 75-inch 85 Series QNED Mini-LED 4K Smart TV: was $1,899.99 now $1,699.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy has the LG 75-inch 85 Series QNED 4K TV on sale for $1,699.99. You get a stunning picture with brilliant, bright colors thanks to the LG's Quantum Dot NanoCell display, plus Dolby Vision IQ, Dolby Atmos, and webOS 22 for seamless streaming.

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023): was $ 2,499.99 now $1,599.99 at Best Buy

Get the top-rated 65-inch LG C3 OLED TV on sale for a record-low price of $1,599.99. The stunning OLED TV features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast, thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for the best gaming experience on next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience - all for under $2,000, which is fantastic value for a 2023 OLED display.

LG B3 Series 77-inch TV: was $2,899.99 now $1,899.99 at Best Buy

This massive OLED 4K TV not only features a gorgeous display (120Hz refresh rate, 8.3 million self-lit pixels) that provides rich contrast and color, but the LG B3 also comes with Nvidia G-Sync, AMD FreeSync Premium and VRR built-in. There are also four HDMI 2.1 ports, making it perfect for gaming. Today's Super Bowl TV deal slashes $1,000 off, bringing the price down to $1,899.99.

