Who needs a Fire Stick when Roku's Black Friday deals are this good?

Looking to add a streaming stick to your TV this Black Friday? These Black Friday deals from Roku are enticing enough to make you opt for one of their fantastic offerings over the competition.

You can grab a Roku Ultra at Amazon for $79 (was $99.99), a 20% saving on an excellent streamer with a lovely remote.

In the UK, the Roku Express 4K is your best bet for £28.99 (was £39) at Amazon. We've seen it cheaper, but don't expect to see more of a saving anytime soon.

So keep reading to find a Roku deal to smarten up your TV this Black Friday, these won't last long.

Today's best US Roku deals

Roku Ultra 2024: was $99.99 now $79 at Amazon Roku's new top streamer is getting a 21% discount in this Amazon Black Friday deal, bringing it to a record-low price. In our Roku Ultra (2024) review, we found it to be notably more speedy to navigate than previous Roku streamers. We liked its remote control, which has a backlit keypad – a feature not typically found on streaming box remote controls – as well. This is a limited-time deal, so grab it before the price jumps back up.

Roku 4K: was $49.99 now $29.99 at Amazon At $29.99 you can't go wrong with this impressively fast streaming stick that supports 4K video with Dolby Vision and HDR10+. At this discounted price there are very few reasons to not love this Roku device.

Roku Express HD: was $29.99 now $17.99 at Amazon Roku's most affordable streaming stick is quick, cheap, and easy to use, and it's a great way to get started in the world of streaming. This discount brings this device to under $20, which is a bargain for TV owners looking for a simple and effective way to add smart features to their display.

Roku Pro Series mini-LED TV: was $899.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy Want to get a TV instead of a streaming stick Roku's flagship mini-LED TV is now $300 off in this Black Friday deal at Best Buy. For just $599, you're getting a 55-inch TV with a mini-LED backlight and Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and HDR support. That combines better-than-average sound and a fantastic, backlit remote control. This is a limited-time deal on the Pro Series, so snap it up while you can.

Today's best UK Roku deals

Roku 4K: was £49.99 now £39.99 at Argos £10 off might not sound like a lot, but the Roku 4K at £39.99 is not a price to be missed. The Roku 4K is incredibly reliable, and a well-rounded streaming stick perfect for anyone looking to add smart functionality to their TV.

Roku Express 4K: was £39 now £28.99 at Amazon Looking for the 4K version of the Roku Express? This Black Friday deal at Amazon brings the Express 4K down to £28.99, which isn't quite as cheap as the sub-£20 price we've seen in the past. You could wait, but we don't expect there to be much more of a discount this Black Friday.

Roku Express: was £29.99 now £24.99 at Argos £25 for a streaming stick that will make any HD TV instantly better is not too bad at all. It's only a £5 saving, but if you're in the market for a Roku now is the best time to buy.

Roku makes excellent streaming devices that will instantly improve your home entertainment setup. Whether you're looking for the Ultra, a 4K streaming stick, or an HD option, Roku has you covered.

If you're looking for a TV instead, there are plenty of Black Friday OLED TV deals to choose from, but act quickly because they won't last for long.

Looking for more Black Friday deals? Check out our Black Friday soundbar deals or our Black Friday Sonos deals.

More of today's Black Friday sales in the US

More of today's Black Friday sales in the UK