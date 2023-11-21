Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for AU$37 is practically giving it away

Now that Amazon’s Black Friday sales are here, the company's own products have taken centre stage with some of the best savings, such as this 53% discount on the Fire TV Stick 4K.

Not to be confused with the Fire TV 4K Max, discounted to AU$57.

Packing in the Alexa voice assistant and the FireOS operating system, the Fire TV Stick 4K will let you download apps for most of the best streaming services and keep them updated for longer, even after your TV has stopped doing so.

This is the first deal we’ve seen on the Fire TV Stick 4K since its release in October, and at just AU$37, it’s one we highly recommend snatching up.

Fire TV Stick 4K | AU$79 AU$37 at Amazon (save AU$42) With a massive AU$42 discount, the Fire TV Stick 4K is a great bargain if you’re looking for a cheap way to upgrade your TV’s out-of-date operating system. Simply plug the device right into the HDMI port and download your favourite streaming apps and then you’re all set. Amazon’s got the best price currently, but you can grab it for AU$39 from JB Hi-Fi or The Good Guys as well.

The Fire TV Stick 4K is the midrange option in the latest generation of streaming devices from Amazon, replacing the Fire TV Stick HD that didn’t offer 4K streaming. While it only has 8GB of storage built in, compared to the 16GB offered by the Fire TV Stick 4K Max, that’s plenty of room to download your favourite streaming apps and keep them updated.

Whether you want to keep the kids entertained with Disney Plus, or you want to catch the latest series of Invincible on Prime Video, the Fire TV Stick 4K provides a convenient hub for just about any streaming service you want. Netflix, Binge, Stan, Apple TV Plus and even Kayo are available, so long as you have a subscription.

Offering 4K streaming and support for HDR10+, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, you’ll be able to take full advantage of your TV’s features and stay fully immersed in the shows and movies you chose to stream. The Fire TV Stick 4K also has Wi-Fi 6 support, so you’ll be able to watch your shows uninterrupted, so long as you have a compatible router.

If you have a little more cash to spend and want Wi-Fi 6e compatibility and the ability to display thousands of photographs and artwork in Ambient Experience, plus a slightly faster processor, then you'll want the Fire TV Stick 4K Max also on sale at AU$57.