All new Google TV devices will have a Free TV button on the remote for super-easy access to 150 free channels

All Google TV device remotes will have a 'Free TV' button

This will take users straight to hub with 150 free channels

Already featured on devices such as the Onn 4K Pro

All new, future Google TV devices will feature a 'Free TV' button on included remotes, Google has confirmed.

Google TV, which is featured on some of the best TVs and best streaming devices, has access to over 150 free channels that require no subscription or app installation, a collection that Google calls Freeplay. These can be found in the 'Live' tab on Google TV devices.

As reported by Android Authority, Google has confirmed that going forward from April 2025, any Google TV device with a remote will include a 'Free TV' button that will take users directly to this live tab.

This is the same as current shortcut buttons you may find on some remotes for some of the best streaming services such as Netflix, Disney Plus and Prime Video.

The button is actually already included on some Google TV devices such as the Onn 4K Pro, a Google TV streaming device exclusive to Walmart.

Google did confirm that markets where Freeplay isn't offered (anywhere outside the US), this shortcut can be mapped to equivalent live TV guides instead.

A welcome idea, but design is important

The Onn 4K Pro's remote, and its big ol' Free TV button (Image credit: Onn)

Free Ad-Supported TV (FAST) channels have become increasingly popular over the last few years, with services such as LG Channels, featured on the best LG TVs giving users access to a wide range of free movies and shows.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

By adding the 'Free TV' button to Google TV remotes, Google is giving users an easy way to access these FAST channels, which can only be a good thing.

Crucially however this means TVs that use Google TV, such as Sony, Hisense (in the US), TCL and Philips (in the UK and Europe), will need to include these buttons on their remotes. Google didn't confirm "required size, color or placement" to Android Authority, but it seems like the rest of the remote can still be customized to "meet customer's needs". So thankfully, manufacturers don't have to follow in the Onn 4K Pro's particularly prominent example.

Regardless of design, this is a welcome addition to Google TV remote, because it will be an easy way for users to access free, live channels in a time where subscription service prices continue to climb. And the best things in life are free, right?