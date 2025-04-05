Leaked Walmart Google TV box could replace the Chromecast-shaped gap in your TV setup

The Onn Google TV 4K Streamer and its remote sit next to each other on a white surface, with a colorful background behind them
The basic Walmart Onn 4K box launched in 2023 (Image credit: Onn / Walmart)
  • Another Walmart Google TV box has been spotted
  • This could be the Walmart Onn 4K Plus
  • The device has apparently been part of an early testing program

We know there are no more Google Chromecasts on the way – with the Google TV Streamer acting as the replacement in Google's own smart home line-up – and it looks as though Walmart has another Chromecasting box in the pipeline.

Following on from the Walmart Onn 4K Pro we saw released last year, there are now signs of a Walmart Onn 4K Plus over at Home Tester Club (via 9to5Google). Multiple reviews have been left of the gadget, together with images of the packaging and its contents.

It seems the device may have been released early as part of a limited testing program, before being properly unveiled by Walmart. The feedback on the Walmart Onn 4K Plus seems to be mostly positive, with praise for its simplicity and low price.

That price isn't specifically mentioned, so we'll have to wait for clarity on that. The 2024 Walmart Onn 4K Pro costs $49.88, while the standard Onn box is a mere $19.88, so it should be between those two points (these gadgets aren't available internationally).

Smart specs

The Google TV Streamer box on a couch next to its remote control

Google is now focused on the Google TV Streamer (Image credit: Google)

There are some hints at the specs of the Walmart Onn 4K Plus from the reviews and the images. As well as 4K video output with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support, we've also got 2GB of RAM and 16GB of built-in storage.

As for the chipset, it's said to be a quad-core chip with a G310 V2 GPU, which the 9to5Google team thinks could be the Amlogic S905X5M – that's a newer chip than the one found in the Onn 4K Pro that Walmart sells.

The Pro box does have 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage though. This new device seems to be more of a replacement for the basic Onn box that launched back in 2023, and is now rather outdated with 2GB of RAM and a mere 8GB of storage on board.

We haven't heard anything officially from Walmart as yet, but given that there's now a month's worth of reviews of the Onn 4K Plus online, it shouldn't be too long before the streaming gadget is out and available to buy with Google TV on board.

