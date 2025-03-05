Spring clearance: LG's highly-rated C3 OLED TV has a massive $1,200 discount at Amazon

A steal of a deal on LG's feature-rich C3 OLED TV

LG C3 OLED TV on orange background and TechRadar &#039;Price Cut&#039; text
(Image credit: Future / LG)

March is the best time to find clearance deals on OLED TVs as brands get ready to release their 2025 models. I've just spotted the highly rated LG 65-inch C3 OLED TV on sale for $1,396.99 (originally $2,499.99) at Amazon, thanks to a whopping $1,200 discount.

The LG C3 OLED TV was released in 2023 and is the predecessor to TechRadar's best-rated TV, the LG C4. Despite its age, it's packed with premium features, including LG's Alpha9 Gen6 chip, which delivers a gorgeous picture with improved brightness and contrast. The LG C3 also packs a comprehensive webOS experience and four HDMI 2.1 ports, which gamers will love for next-gen consoles, plus Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos support inside an ultra-thin, sleek design.

While we've seen the 65-inch LG C3 OLED TV drop to $1,1196.99 once before, today's offer from Amazon is the best deal we've seen this year and an incredible price for a feature-rich big-screen OLED display.

I've listed more of today's best TV deals further down the page, which includes a mix of last year's best-selling 4K, QLED and OLED displays.

Clearance OLED TV deal: LG C3 OLED TV

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023)
LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023): was $2,499.99 now $1,396.99 at Amazon

LG's highly rated 65-inch C3 OLED TV is on sale for an incredible price of $1,396.9. That's a whopping $1,100 discount and $200 more than the record-low price we briefly saw on Black Friday. The stunning OLED display features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast, thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for the best gaming experience on next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience.

View Deal

More of today's best TV deals

LG 48-inch Class B4 Series OLED 4K UHD TV
LG 48-inch Class B4 Series OLED 4K UHD TV: was $1,499.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy

The LG B4 is one of the most affordable OLED TVs on the market, and Best Buy has dropped the 48-inch model to a record-low price of $599.99. Its self-lit OLED pixels and Dolby Vision enhance color and contrast beyond what the average backlit TV can do. Its built-in gaming features and 120Hz refresh rate make it an unbeatable deal for gamers looking for an upgrade.

View Deal
Samsung 55-inch Q60D 4K QLED TV
Samsung 55-inch Q60D 4K QLED TV: was $999.90 now $529.99 at Samsung

Thanks to its premium features and affordable price tag, Samsung's Q60D QLED TV has been a popular model here at TechRadar. The Q60D features 4K and Quantum HDR Smart technology with Motion Xcelerator, resulting in bright colors and realistic images. Its slim design also means it looks great in any living room. You can find the 55-inch model at its lowest price ever.

View Deal
LG 65-inch C4 OLED 4K TV
LG 65-inch C4 OLED 4K TV: was $2,699.99 now $1,496.99 at Amazon

You can find clearance prices on 2024 TVs, LG's 65-inch C4 OLED TV on sale for $1,496.99. That's a massive $1,200 discount and $200 more than the record-low price. Ranked number one in our best TV guide, the 2024 C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support and 144Hz certification from Nvidia.

View Deal
Sony 65-inch A75L 4K OLED TV
Sony 65-inch A75L 4K OLED TV: was $1,999.99 now $1,499.99 at Best Buy

The Sony A75L provides a more budget alternative to Sony's top mid-range offering, the A80L, which we rate as the best OLED TV for sound. Looking at the specs, the A75L still has the fantastic XR processing and is perfect for PlayStation features found in the Sony A80L, and it's sure to have the same quality OLED picture that you've likely come to expect from Sony.

View Deal
Samsung 65-inch S90D OLED TV
Samsung 65-inch S90D OLED TV: was $2,699.99 now $1,499.99 at Samsung

Samsung's 65-inch S90D OLED TV is on sale for $1499.99, thanks to a $1,200 discount. The 2024 OLED display delivers an exceptional picture with deep blacks, bright colors, and Pantone-validated colors. You're also getting Motion Xcelerator 144Hz for a smooth gaming experience and Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite for premium sound.

View Deal
Samsung DU6950 75-inch 4K TV
Samsung DU6950 75-inch 4K TV: was $549.99 now $529.99 at Best Buy

The Samsung DU6950 85-inch 4K TV has all the essentials you need like 4K Ultra HD support for a top-quality picture, Motion Xcelerator for a smooth viewing experience and HDR for superior colors. From a reputable brand like Samsung, it’s also better quality than cheaper models – especially at this already pretty lost cost considering the screen size. It also has Q-Symphony support if you have a relevant soundbar from Samsung for better quality sound.

View Deal
Samsung 75-inch The Frame QLED TV (2024)
Samsung 75-inch The Frame QLED TV (2024): was $2,999.99 now $2,499.99 at Samsung

If you've been eyeing Samsung's gorgeous The Frame QLED TV, the retailer has a $500 discount on the 75-inch model and a free customizable bezel. The 2024 Samsung Frame TV features Pantone art-validated colors that deliver lifelike images. The display now comes with Streams, a complimentary set of artwork streamed from the Samsung Art Store.

View Deal
LG UT75 86-inch 4K Smart TV
LG UT75 86-inch 4K Smart TV: was $1,099.99 now $799.99 at Best Buy

This is one of the best prices I've seen on a massive display from a reputable brand. LG's best-selling UT75 4K TV delivers a premium picture experience with brilliant colors thanks to LG's α5 Gen7 AI processor and WebOS 24 for seamless streaming. Gamers will also love the game optimizer and dashboard with GeForce NOW, which allows you to see and adjust all your settings in one place.

View Deal
