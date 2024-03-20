The Sonos Arc Dolby Atmos soundbar just got a rare AU$300 discount – time for a home cinema upgrade?

With Amazon’s Big Smile Sale currently in full swing, it can be all too easy to overlook deals and discounts at other Australian retailers. Well, don’t we now feel smug for checking out The Good Guys website and spying a AU$312 saving on the truly excellent Sonos Arc Dolby Atmos soundbar?

Yep, while it may not have been discounted to its absolute lowest price ever – it’s even been cheaper at The Good Guys too – it’s not everyday we see discounts on Sonos gear, and the Arc especially is a pretty pricey proposition at its regular price, so when they’re as good as this one, we always sit up and take notice.

<a href="https://www.prf.hn/click/camref:1101ljjE9/pubref:hawk-custom-tracking/destination:https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thegoodguys.com.au%2Fsonos-arc-black-arcg1au1blk" data-link-merchant="thegoodguys.com.au"">Sonos Arc | AU$1,499 AU$1,187 at The Good Guys (save AU$312) The Sonos Arc is capable of delivering a genuinely effective Dolby Atmos surround sound effect from just its single body – no rear speakers required. It also doesn’t ship with a subwoofer, but it needn’t worry too much, as it’s also capable of reaching low end frequencies better than much of its competition. Plus, being a Sonos product, it’s a dab hand at music playback and will seamlessly connect to any other Sonos speakers you may have. While this deal price is a good one, you may get lucky like we did and get another AU$10 knocked off as part of The Good Guys’ price beat promise. The sale price here is on both the black and <a href="https://www.prf.hn/click/camref:1101ljjE9/pubref:hawk-custom-tracking/destination:https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thegoodguys.com.au%2Fsonos-arc-white-arcg1au1" data-link-merchant="thegoodguys.com.au"" data-link-merchant="thegoodguys.com.au"">white models.

The Sonos Arc is certainly one of the easiest soundbars to setup and use out there – which has gone some way to helping it maintain a spot of our list of best soundbars for some time now.

Being just a single soundbar and no subwoofer or wireless rear speakers, all you need to do is plug it into power, connect it to your Wi-Fi network and to your TV via HDMI and you’re away. It’s definitely worth pointing out that the Arc doesn’t support HDMI passthrough, so you’ll need to connect your devices to your TV, and the Arc to your TV via the appropriately named audio return channel (ARC) output on your screen.

But, once that’s done, you’ll be revelling in the 5.0.2-channel Dolby Atmos performance. It also benefits from Sonos’ clever audio calibration, which uses your room’s walls to bounce sounds around, creating an Atmos surround sound effect. This does mean placement is paramount, but if for whatever reason you’re unable to really generate rear sounds, you’ll still most definitely experience the extra height associated with Dolby Atmos.

(Image credit: Sonos)

You can connect some rear speakers if you wish, such as a pair of Sonos Ones for 5.1-channel surround, or the Era 300 for much more effective Dolby Atmos. And, if you find yourself pining for more bass (we really recommend you try it out without a sub to start) then you can connect a Sonos Sub or Sub Mini.

We can’t be sure how long this deal will last, so if you’ve been itching to upgrade your home cinema with some Sonos smarts, now’s a great time.

Check out our Sonos coupon codes for discounts direct from the speaker brand itself