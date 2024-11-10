The premium Bose Smart Ultra Soundbar drops to a record-low price at Amazon

There's only one thing better than a movie or TV show looking spectacular and that's when the audio is also out of this world. For that you'll usually need a soundbar and they can be pretty expensive. Ahead of all the Black Friday deals, Amazon has dropped the price of one of Bose's best offerings.

That means you can get the Bose Smart Ultra Soundbar at Amazon for $719 (was $899). This 20% discount brings it down to a record-low price. It's both powerful and compact making it a fantastic alternative to the Sonos Arc.

Today's best Bose Smart Ultra Soundbar deal

Bose Smart Ultra Soundbar: was $899 now $719 at Amazon US One of the best soundbars to pair with your TV is the Bose Smart Ultra. Packed with Dolby Atmos technology, it guarantees an unbelievable listening experience and easy controls thanks to Alexa and Google Voice support. With a 20% discount, now is a great time to make the investment in a serious soundbar that will make movies, TV shows and games pop.

The Smart Ultra not only sounds great but is beautifully made. With premium materials and a tactile finish, the soundbar is built to last. The device includes a remote control, two physical on-bar controls, voice-assistant functionality, and an app for ultimate control.

According to our Bose Smart Ultra Soundbar review the dedicated upward-facing speaker drivers provide "a better chance of generating a convincing impression of spatial audio rather than just some clever sound processing".

Before making a decision, you might want to head over to our how to choose and buy a soundbar guide. This contains expert advice on how to get the right one to suit your TV and room. Additionally, our best soundbars guide provides comparisons and will help you narrow down your options.