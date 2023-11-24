Level up your TV’s sound with these 8 fantastic Black Friday Samsung soundbar deals

We've been searching through all the Black Friday soundbar deals around and we've found some fantastic deals on Samsung soundbars.

Why Samsung soundbars? Because they are among the best soundbars on the market. Offering Dolby Atmos, punchy sound and plenty of extra features such as Q Symphony to further boost sound quality when hooked up with a compatible Samsung TV, Samsung soundbars are fantastic value.

While some of these have been seen just slightly cheaper before today, they are great Black Friday deals. In our best soundbars buying guide, the Samsung HW-800C and HW-Q990C feature as 'best overall' and 'best Atmos surround' respectively, thanks to their wide soundstage, crisp dialog and powerful yet nuanced sound. But, Samsung's soundbars are strong across these board and below are 8 of the best deals still around for Black Friday.

Today's best Black Friday Samsung soundbar deals

US deals

UK deals

Samsung HW-C450: was $197.99 now $137.99 at Amazon

This smaller soundbar is suitable for TVs of 42 inches and up, but promises a big punch. It connects over optical cable, so doesn't use up an HDMI port, and has some smart features, including dialogue boost mode, Bluetooth for music, and virtual surround from DTS:X. This is the joint-cheapest we've seen this model, which was released early in 2023.

Samsung HW-Q750C: was $799.99 now $479.99 at Best Buy

A 5.1.2-channel Dolby Atmos surround soundbar setup with extra features like Bluetooth and Wi-Fi streaming, all for under $500? This is a fantastic upgrade for anyone with a 48- to 77-inch looking for an instant home theater improvement – Samsung's soundbars deliver bang for buck than anything else on the market. The rear speakers connect to a wireless module to avoid cable tangles.

Samsung HW-Q800C Dolby Atmos soundbar: was $999.99 now $689.99 at Best Buy

This Best Buy official Black Friday deal takes $310 off of Samsung’s HW-Q800C 5.1.2-channel Dolby Atmos soundbar system. We’ve only seen a price that low for this powerful soundbar, which is the mid-range Dolby Atmos pick in our best soundbars guide. In our Samsung HW-Q800C review , we liked both its DTS:X support and the sense of immersion delivered by its upfiring speaker drivers. The HW-Q800C also supports Q Symphony, which lets you combine its output with the built-in speakers on Samsung TVs for even better audio immersion. Even if you don’t own a Samsung TV, this deal is a no-brainer.

Samsung HW-Q930C Dolby Atmos soundbar: was $ 1,399 now $989.99 at Best Buy

The Samsung HW-Q930C gives you 9.1.4 channels of immersive sound for this price, with totally wireless rear speakers, and Samsung's audio quality for its soundbars is second to none. You've got HDMI passthrough and wireless music playback as bonuses too.

UK deals

Samsung HW-C450: was $£249.99 now £199.99 at Argos

This smaller soundbar is suitable for TVs of 42 inches and up, but promises a big punch. It connects over optical cable, so doesn't use up an HDMI port, and has some smart features, including dialogue boost mode, Bluetooth for music, and virtual surround from DTS:X. This is the joint-cheapest we've seen this model, which was released early in 2023.

Samsung HW-Q800C Dolby Atmos soundbar: was £699.99 now £549.99 at Smiths TV

This soundbar is our current pick for the best overall soundbar in our best soundbars guide. In our Samsung HW-Q800C review , we liked both its DTS:X support and the sense of immersion delivered by its up firing speaker drivers. The HW-Q800C also supports Q Symphony, which lets you combine its output with the built-in speakers on Samsung TVs for even better audio immersion. Even if you don’t own a Samsung TV, this deal is a no-brainer.

Samsung HW-Q930C Dolby Atmos soundbar: was £1,149 now £749 at Very

This is simply incredible value. 9.1.4 channels of immersive sound for this price, with totally wireless rear speakers, are extremely rare – and Samsung's audio quality for its soundbars is second to none. You've got HDMI passthrough and wireless music playback as bonuses too. This has been £579 in the past but that deal sold out quick and this is the best price we can find that's still available.

Samsung Q990C 11.1.4 channel Dolby Atmos soundbar: was £1,299.99 now £1,169.99 at Fenwick

The HW-Q990C, Samsung’s flagship Dolby Atmos soundbar system, is equipped with 11.1.4 speaker channels for the ultimate in Dolby Atmos (and DTS:X) immersion and delivers it using 656W of power. In our Samsung HW-Q990C review, we found much to love about its performance, specifically the robust bass and truly cinematic surround. We've seen this for under £1,000 this Black Friday, but that sold out quick and this is the best deal we can find still available.

