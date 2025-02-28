I tested and loved this Samsung Dolby Atmos soundbar, and it's just had its price cut to a near-record low

You don't need a load of boxes and cables to get a real Dolby Atmos sound nowadays, with some of the best soundbars providing a neater alternative. And one of the best on the market, the Samsung HW-Q990D, just had its price slashed to £969 at Reliant, a near-record low.

The HW-Q990D is easily one of the best Dolby Atmos soundbars on the market and when I tested it, I was blown away by its immersion, power and features. It's still one of the best soundbars I've ever tested.

Samsung HW-Q990D 11.1.4ch Dolby Atmos soundbar: was £1,499 now £969 at Reliant The Samsung HW-Q990D is the ultimate soundbar, delivering a powerful, authentic Dolby Atmos sound across its four units to offer a cinematic experience at home with real surround sound. It's even solid for gaming, with 4K, 120Hz passthrough featured. We've seen some cheaper offers for the Q990D on Amazon today, but those are from third-party sellers and don't come with the same guarantees as more trusted vendors. Still, this deal for £969 is a near-record low and a superb price.

In my Samsung HW-Q990D review, I was impressed not only by how immersive its sound was, but how controlled and powerful it was too. Bass is punchy and weighty but also nuanced, speech is crystal clear and all other elements are wonderfully balanced, including brilliant presentation of Dolby Atmos effects.

It's also solid for music, including support for Wi-Fi streaming, which it again presents with excellence. Samsung's flagship soundbars have often been the pinnacle of performance in the soundbar world and I said "the Q990D continues that trend."

The HW-Q990D is also stacked with features to fine-tune and tailor sound to your liking (such as SpaceFit) and even has features for gaming that pair perfectly with the best gaming TVs, supporting 4K 120Hz passthrough from its HDMI ports. When I measured the HW-Q990D's input lag, it yielded a seriously impressive result of 9.2ms. So, if your TV is limited on high-speed ports for your PS5 or Xbox Series X, the HW-Q990D actually adds one, since it has two HDMI inputs.

In terms of design, the HW-Q990D may not be the most subtle of soundbars, but if you want this level of power and expression from your surround sound system without the cables of a traditional surround sound setup, it's a worthy compromise to make. If you're looking for a way to bring the cinema home, this is it.

If you want to check out other Samsung HW-Q990D offers currently live, we've added some more in below.