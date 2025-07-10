I called the Samsung HW-Q990D 'the best Dolby Atmos soundbar' and its price has been slashed for Prime Day
Samsung's magnificent soundbar just got cheaper
Want to get a flagship Dolby Atmos soundbar on a seriously good deal? The Samsung HW-Q990D 11.1.4 channel Dolby Atmos soundbar is £744 (was £800) at Amazon. This is an excellent price for an exceptional, five-star soundbar.
• Check out Amazon's full sale
Prime Day has brought us some great soundbar deals and while this isn't the biggest discount, it's the price that counts. The Q990D, one of the best soundbars I've ever tested, is worth a lot more than this low price would suggest!
Amazon Prime Day deal: Samsung HW-Q990D
The Samsung HW-Q990D is a powerful, immersive soundbar system that carries 22 speakers (across four units) supporting 11.1.4 channels for a detailed, but mighty sound experience. If you want a cinema experience at home without the cables, this is it. While 7% isn't the biggest discount, it's a bonus on a soundbar that is worth far more than the £744 price this deal offers.
The Samsung HW-Q990D is one of our top soundbars, earning five stars in my review. It delivers serious power, but with a great level of control and detail, especially when it comes to surround and height channels.
I was seriously impressed by its clarity, nuance, and of course, the hefty, weighty sound it could put out that made action movies like The Batman and Top Gun: Maverick an absolute blast to watch.
It also carries a great number of connections, including two HDMI 2.1 in ports for gaming that support 4K, 120Hz, and VRR, and delivers great gaming performance as well! Plus, the SmartThings app offers great control over the soundbar for those who like to really tweak the sound.
More early Prime Day soundbar deals
You can also land a spectacular 40% saving on Sony's incredible value all-in-one soundbar. I've seen it drop ever-so-slightly lower in the past, but this is close to the best price you'll find on this compact Dolby Atmos-enabled model.
The Sony HT-SF150 is a low-cost soundbar that blew me away when I tested it. A built-in bass reflex speaker puts up a strong performance in the low-end, different sound modes are genuinely distinct and high-quality, and there's an almost premium aesthetic on show. If you want to take movie nights up a notch, but you're on a budget, you can't do much better. At 34% off this is a deal not to be missed.
James is the TV Hardware Staff Writer at TechRadar. Before joining the team, he worked at a major UK based AV retailer selling TV and audio equipment, where he was either telling customers the difference between OLED and QLED or being wowed by watching a PS5 run on the LG 65G2. When not writing about the latest TV tech, James can be found gaming, reading, watching rugby or coming up with another idea for a novel.
