Get Dolby Atmos on a budget: the Sony HT-S2000 soundbar is back to its lowest ever price

Soundbars can add a serious upgrade to your TV's built-in sound, and even affordable ones can carry a big, powerful Dolby Atmos punch, with immersive positional audio. The Sony HT-S2000 has always proven that a great soundbar doesn't have to break the bank, and now it's even cheaper.

You can get the Sony HT-S2000 for a low price of $298 at Amazon. This is a return to its lowest-ever price, and as one of the best soundbars available, any deal on the HT-S2000 is a worth checking out.

Today's best Sony HT-S2000 deal

Sony HT-S2000 3.1 channel Dolby Atmos soundbar: was $499.99 now $298 at Amazon The Sony HT-S2000 proves that effective Dolby Atmos soundbars don't have to be expensive. Giving an immersive, clear and powerful sound in an all-in-one bar, the HT-S2000 is a compact soundbar perfect for those looking for an excellent upgrade to their built-in sound without breaking the bank. This deal at Amazon knocks the HT-S2000's great value price down to a record-low of $298; that's a $200 saving!

In our Sony HT-S2000 review, we were surprised at just how immersive and effective its spatial sound was, accurately reproducing Dolby Atmos effects with plenty of clarity and detail. It also delivers crystal clear speech, thanks to a dedicated center channel in its 3.1 channel array.

There's also a solid amount of bass, especially for a single soundbar unit that lacks a dedicated subwoofer – but for those looking for more, Sony's wireless subwoofers (SA-SW3 or SA-SW5) and rear speakers (SA-RS35) can be added in for a more complete system.

Obviously, the virtual 'surround' effects here can't really put audio behind you, but we found that the HT-S2000 can steer sound impressively to the sides and adds a lot of height – it's not just louder and clearer than TV speakers, it's a much bigger scale of sound.

The HT-S2000 is also compact in design, making it a great option for those who don't have a lot of space to spare. Its build is also more premium than its price would suggest, using more premium materials and it has an easy-to-read alphanumeric display; a rarity at the price range.

