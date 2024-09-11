Sony U-turns on its flagship Bravia 9 mini-LED TV and announces a 65-inch model will get released in Europe

Sony has revealed that a 65-inch model of its 2024 flagship TV, the Bravia 9, will be released in Europe, including the UK, with a planned release in November. An Australian release is yet to be announced.

Currently, there is no official EU/UK pricing for the new 65-inch model, but in the US it retails for $2,999 (launched in July at $3,299), so it's likely to retail in the UK for a similar amount.

Originally, only the 75 and 85-inch models, which retail for £3,999 and £4,499, respectively, were set to be available in Europe, with the 65-inch set to be a US-only release.

The headline news with the Bravia 9 upon its initial release was Sony's decision to drop OLED in favour of mini-LED, and at the time it was a surprising move. But, when we saw Sony's new backlight tech in action, which uses new 22-bit drivers and new XR Backlight Master Drive tech, we were suitably impressed – especially by its OLED-level contrast and blacks.

Other headline features for the Bravia 9 include its 2.2.2-channel speaker array with new Beam Tweeters and Acoustic Multi Audio+ for immersive sound, a Prime Video Calibrated picture mode created to display Prime Video TV shows and movies as intended, and a 'Perfect for PS5' Auto Tone Mapping feature for gaming.

Since its release we've reviewed the Bravia 9 – check out some of our thoughts below.

Great news for the other side of the Atlantic

While some of the best 75-inch TVs and best 85-inch TVs may be popular, if not standard, in the US, in the UK and Europe 65-inch remains one of the most popular sizes overall. So, it seemed a very odd decision by Sony to release the 65-inch Bravia 9 in the US only. This U-turn is welcome news for Sony fans, and here's why.

In our review, we found that the Bravia 9 put itself forward as a contender in the best TV category. The new mini-LED backlight tech that impressed us so much in a demo proved just as excellent in real-world testing. Its black levels and contrast did indeed rival that of the best OLED TVs and its high brightness was effectively implemented, which, combined with its anti-reflection screen, make it one of the best TVs for sport.

The Bravia 9 also wowed with its built-in audio, delivering a 'full-bodied' sound that was expansive, extending beyond the screen itself. Combining it with a compatible Sony soundbar also unlocked even more features.

Thanks to its gaming features, especially the effective Auto HDR Tone Mapping for PS5, and gaming performance, we named the Bravia 9 as the 'best elite TV for PS5' in our best gaming TVs guide.

The Bravia 9 does carry a premium price in all sizes, so it's a shame that people in Europe had to settle for the larger, and pricier, 75- and 85-inch models. Now, with the 65-inch coming, it could tempt more buyers. It's looking to still be pricier than other premium sets such as the Samsung S95D and LG G4, but here's hoping Sony gets the price right.