Sony introduces two new high-end 4K projectors to add to its powerhouse 2024 AV range

Sony has announced two new premium 4K projectors, the Bravia Projector 9 and Bravia Projector 8, which are both expected to ship in November 2024.

The Bravia Projector 9 (VPL-XW8100ES) and Bravia Projector 8 (VPL-XW6100ES) are native 4K HDR laser projectors that sit at the premium end of the market, with the Braiva Projector 9 priced at $31,999 / £25,999 and the Bravia Projector 8 at $15,999 / £15,999. This puts the Bravia Projector 8 in line with the JVC DLA-NZ800, one of the best 4K projectors around.

The Bravia Projector 9 is set to replace the current Sony VPL-XW7000ES. Below you'll find a full list of features and specs for both projectors.

Sony Bravia Projector 9 and 8: features and specs

The flagship Sony Bravia Projector 9 (Image credit: Sony)

In terms of brightness, the Bravia Projector 9 is said to offer 3,400 lumens, and the Bravia Projector 8 is set to deliver 2,700 lumens, which is more than sufficient for most home theater setups.

Both projectors will also benefit from the inclusion of Sony's new XR Processor for Projector, which takes many of the same HDR-related picture features that enhance Sony's TVs, including the Sony Bravia 9, one of 2024's best TVs.

Those picture features include XR Dynamic Tone Mapping for optimized tone mapping; XR Deep Black for improved black levels and contrast in darker scenes; XR Triluminos Pro to deliver over a billion colors; and XR Clear Image to improve any 'lost' details and textures in images. For HDR, both the Projector 9 and 8 will support the HDR10 and HLG formats.

The Bravia Projector 9 will also include a Live Color Enhancer feature, which is said to bring vibrant and dynamic colors while avoiding over-saturation for a more natural image.

Corner Keystone Correction is also featured in both the Projector 9 and 8 to make setup easier in rooms with difficult installation conditions such as high ceilings.

There's good news for gamers as well, as both projectors come equipped with two HDMI 2.1 ports that support 4K 120Hz and ALLM as well as an input lag time of 12ms – low enough to compete with some of the best gaming TVs.

TechRadar had a chance to see the new Sony Bravia Projector 9 in a home theater demo at the recent CEDIA Expo, where it won a TechRadar Best of CEDIA 2024 award. We were deeply impressed with its performance, and expect it to be a top high-end projector choice along with new models from JVC and Epson.