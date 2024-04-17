Sony reveals 2024 TV range with next-gen mini-LED – here’s everything you need to know

Sony has announced its 2024 TV lineup, which consists of four models ranging from a new flagship mini-LED to an entry-level direct LED set. The company also revealed that several 2023 TVs such as the flagship Sony A95L QD-OLED will continue into 2024.

Sony’s new models for 2024 follow a new naming system with the Bravia label. The flagship for 2024 is the Sony Bravia 9, a mini-LED TV that boasts 325% more dimming zones than last year’s top mini-LED, the Sony X95L. Below that is the Sony Bravia 8 OLED, the successor to one of the best TVs of last year, the Sony A80L, and one that promises 10% higher brightness.

Also new is the Sony Bravia 7, another mini-LED TV that promises 790% more dimming zones than the Sony X90L, and the Sony Bravia 3, a direct-lit LED TV that serves as the entry-level set in Sony’s 2024 lineup.

The new TVs share a four-way stand (other than the Bravia 3 which features a single position stand) with a new ‘Narrow Soundbar’ option, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support (even on the entry-level Bravia 3), and a new Prime Video calibration mode - a picture mode that automatically applies the best possible picture settings to any Prime Video TV show, movie or even sports without having to change picture modes.

You’ll find a full summary of each TV in Sony’s 2024 lineup below. All the models are due for release in the US and UK, except for the Bravia 3, which appears to be US only, although we have reached out to Sony for confirmation on this.

Sony Bravia 9

The Sony Bravia 9 (pictured) is Sony's 2024 flagship TV - and it uses mini-LED.

The Bravia 9 is Sony’s flagship for 2024 and sees the brand opting for mini-LED over OLED as the tech of choice for its most premium 4K TV. Available in 65, 75 and 85-inch sizes, pricing for the Bravia 9 is as follows:

Sony Bravia 9 85-inch: $5,499 / £4,999 / AU$TBC

/ Sony Bravia 9 75-inch: $3,999 / £4,499 / AU$TBC

Sony Bravia 9 65-inch: $3,299 / £TBC / AU$TBC

The Bravia 9 promises to be 50% brighter and carry 3 times as many dimming zones as last year’s flagship X95L mini-LED. It also signals the arrival of Sony’s latest mini-LED tech development: a new 22-bit mini-LED driver smaller than a grain of rice. This new driver not only makes increased brightness and higher dimming zones possible but the Bravia 9 will produce ‘OLED-level blacks’ for even better contrast - a feature called High Peak Luminance - according to Sony.

The Bravia 9 supports Dolby Vision and comes with studio calibration modes from Netflix and Sony Pictures as well as a new Prime Video Calibrated Mode. Along with automatically applying the optimum picture settings to any Prime Video TV show, movie or sports program, it also adjusts brightness based on the surrounding environment using the TV’s light sensor.

For gaming features, the Bravia 9 supports 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM and will also carry over the Game Menu, ‘Auto Tone Mapping’ and other ‘Perfect for PS5’ features from 2023 models. Unfortunately, the Bravia 9 falls short of some of the best gaming TVs as it comes with only two HDMI 2.1 ports.

Audio is an area where Sony TVs often excel, and the Bravia 9 comes with a 2.2.2 channel speaker system that utilizes Sony’s Acoustic Multi Audio+ feature that adds two new beam tweeters that sit at the top of the screen for a more direct and spacious sound. There’s also Voice Zoom 3, which promises to enhance dialogue on any program, and Acoustic Center Sync, which uses the TV as a center speaker when connected to a compatible Sony soundbar. The Bravia 9 also supports Dolby Atmos and DTS:X and is IMAX Enhanced certified.

Sony Bravia 8

The Sony Bravia 8 (pictured) is Sony's 2024 mid-range OLED, succeeding the Sony A80L.

The Sony Bravia 8 is the company’s 2024 OLED offering. Available in 55, 65 and 77-inch sizes, the Bravia 8 carries a lot of the same features over from last year’s A80L, but its 10% brightness boost means you can expect a peak brightness of roughly 900 nits, putting it potentially in the same ballpark as the new LG C4 OLED TV. Pricing for the Bravia 8 is as follows:

Sony Bravia 8 77-inch: $3,899 / £3,499 / AU$TBC

Sony Bravia 8 65-inch: $2,799 / £TBC /AU$TBC

Sony Bravia 8 55-inch: $1,999 / £2,199 / AU$TBC

The Bravia 8 carries a lot of the same features as the Bravia 9 flagship model including Prime Video Calibrated Mode, Voice Zoom 3 for dialogue enhancement, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support and gaming features such as 4K 120Hz and VRR via its two HDMI 2.1 ports.

For its design, the Bravia 8 is said to be 31% thinner with a 29% slimmer bezel than the A80L. The Bravia 8, and the Bravia 9 and 7 as well, come with Sony’s new Eco remote, which is made of 80% recycled material and is USB-C rechargeable, with a full charge taking 2 hours and a single charge potentially able to last 4 months depending on usage,

Sony Bravia 7

The Sony Bravia 7 (pictured) is the entry-level mini-LED in Sony's 2024 TV lineup.

The Sony Bravia 7 is another mini-LED entry in Sony’s 2024 TV range that serves as the spiritual successor to last year’s Sony X90L (which is a full-array LED model with local dimming) and is said to be 790% brighter than the X90L. Available in 55, 65, 75 and 85-inch sizes, pricing for the Bravia 7 is as follows:

Sony Bravia 7 85-inch: $3,499 / £3,499 / AU$TBC

Sony Bravia 7 75-inch: $2,799 / £2,799 / AU$TBC

Sony Bravia 7 75-inch: $2,299 / £2,199 / AU$TBC

Sony Bravia 7 55-inch: $1,899 / £1,899 / AU$TBC

The Bravia 7 again carries similar features to the Bravia 9 including the four-way stand, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos/DTS:X support, Prime Video Calibrated mode and Voice Zoom 3. It also comes with many of the same gaming features as the Bravia 9 including 4K 120Hz, VRR, ALLM and Game Menu.

The Bravia 7 does miss out on the High Peak Luminance feature the Bravia 9’s new mini-LED tech makes possible and as a result it won’t have as many dimming zones.

Sony Bravia 3

The Sony Bravia 3 (pictured) is an entry-level LED model.

The Sony Bravia 3 is the entry-level TV in the company's 2024 TV range. Equipped with a direct-lit LED display, the Bravia 3 is available in 43, 50, 55, 65, 75 and 85-inch sizes. Pricing for the Bravia 3 is as follows:

Sony Bravia 3 85-inch: $1,799

Sony Bravia 3 75-inch: $1,299

Sony Bravia 3 65-inch: $999

Sony Bravia 3 55-inch: $849

Sony Bravia 3 50-inch: $699

Sony Bravia 3 43-inch: $599

Although lacking some of the features of the more premium models, Bravia 3 TVs support Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos and the studio-calibrated picture modes, including the new Prime Video mode.

For gaming, the Bravia 3 is more basic than the other new models, with a 60Hz refresh rate and no VRR support, but it does carry the same Perfect for PS5 features, Game Menu and ALLM.

Carry over models

The Sony A95L (pictured) will remain as Sony's flagship OLED for 2024.

As stated above, the Sony A95L will serve as Sony’s flagship QD-OLED TV for 2024. Elsewhere, Sony announced that in the US the Z9K (an 8K mini-LED TV from 2022), the A90K OLED (in 42 and 48-inch sizes) and the X90L LED model would all continue into 2024.

In the UK, more of Sony’s 2023’s TV range is continuing as the mid- to entry-level X85L, X80L and X75L LED models will all carry over into 2024 along with the US models mentioned above. Sony provided no updated pricing information for these, so whether prices will remain the same or we’ll see a discount as the year goes on remains to be seen.