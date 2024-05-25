Samsung’s The Freestyle is our favorite portable projector, and it’s back to its Black Friday price for Memorial Day

Memorial Day means the start of outdoor movie night season, and to make that happen, you’ll need one of the best portable projectors. Samsung’s The Freestyle 2nd Gen happens to be our favorite portable projector, and it’s back to its Black Friday price in the Memorial Day sales.



You can now get the Samsung The Freestyle 2nd Gen for $599 at Samsung, a $200 discount. That’s a great deal on Samsung’s compact and versatile portable projector, which can be paired with an optional battery pack accessory for outdoor viewing without needing to plug into power.

Memorial Day deal: Samsung The Freestyle 2nd Gen

Samsung's portable projector is one of the most innovative we've seen, and it's now selling for its lowest-ever price direct from Samsung. Portables are great for outdoor movie nights but can also be set up anywhere you want to get a big 100-inch HD-res image. The Freestyle leads our list of the best portable projectors, so this is a deal we can enthusiastically recommend.

The Freestyle 2nd Gen’s HD-resolution image is sufficiently bright for viewing in dim lighting conditions indoors or out and is capable of beaming images up to 100 inches. An auto-focus and keystone feature optimizes pictures without having to adjust settings, and The Freestyle has Samsung’s Tizen smart TV interface for streaming from a wide range of apps including Netflix and Disney Plus over Wi-Fi.

Samsung’s Gaming Hub is onboard for playing cloud-based games from Xbox, Nvidia GeForce Now, Luna and other services, while Amazon Alexa and Samsung’s own Bixby voice assistants let you control volume and pause/play movies and TV shows using voice commands. A built-in 360-degree speaker system on The Freestyle 2nd Gen provides surprisingly spacious sound, and you can also use the projector as a Bluetooth speaker for music.

In our Samsung The Freestyle 2nd Gen review we praised the projector’s compact, lightweight design – it’s small enough to stash in a backpack – and excellent feature set for a portable model. At its regular $799 price, Samsung’s portable projector is a good alternative to the best 4K projectors, which provide higher brightness but cost more and need to be plugged in. With this $200 discount, The Freestyle 2nd Gen becomes even more compelling.



