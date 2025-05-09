Samsung announces prices for its flagship 2025 mini-LED TVs, and Samsung fans, you’re in luck
Prices remain stable for 2025
- Samsung reveals pricing for its 2025 8K and 4K Neo QLED TVs
- Prices are the same as last year's launch prices
- Pre-orders available from Samsung, John Lewis and more
Samsung has revealed the UK prices for its 2025 Neo QLED (mini-LED) 8K and 4K TVs and for its latest lifestyle TV, The Frame Pro.
The 2025 Samsung Neo QLED TV lineup consists of two 8K Neo QLED series (as opposed to last year’s three): the QN990F and QN900F. The 4K Neo QLED lineup consists of four series: the QN95F, QN90F, QN80F and QN70F, though pricing has only been confirmed at this time for the QN90F.
The significant news here is that prices for the 4K range appear to be the same as last year, with the QN90F priced the same as the Samsung QN90D, one of the best TVs of 2024, at launch. The 55-inch model, for example, costs £1,699, which happens to be the same as the 55-inch Samsung S85F, its entry-level OLED.
The Samsung QN990F has the same specs as the Samsung QN900D and even clocks in at the same £4,999 price for its smallest 65-inch size. It will also use Glare Free anti-reflection tech, the NQ8 AI Gen3 Processor and 8K Upscaling Pro.
The QN990F will be one of two series to use the Wireless One Connect Box, an external connection hub that wirelessly transmits signals from connected sources to the TV itself. The other series to get that feature is The Frame Pro
These TVs are all available to pre-order at Samsung and other participating retailers such as John Lewis and Currys. Delivery is listed through Samsung’s website as 17th May. Below is a list of confirmed prices for each model and size revealed so far.
This isn’t the complete mini-LED or LED lineup, as QN80F and QN70F Neo QLED and other QLED model pricing is not confirmed, and no pre-order listings have appeared just yet.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
8K Neo QLED
Samsung QN990F
- 65-inch - £4,999
- 75-inch - £6,499
- 85-inch - £9,499
Samsung QN900F
- 65-inch - £3,399
- 75-inch - £4,699
- 85-inch - £6,799
4K Neo QLED
Samsung QN90F
- 43-inch - £1,199
- 50-inch - £1,299
- 55-inch - £1,699
- 65-inch - £2,499
- 75-inch - £3,499
- 85-inch - £4,999
- 98-inch - £8,999
Samsung Frame Pro
- 65-inch - £2,099
- 75-inch - £2,999
- 85-inch - £3,999
Upgrade on tech, but not on prices
Every year, we expect to see a price increase when new TVs are released. This can be due to new tech that’s more costly to make or simply inflation. So whenever a brand like Samsung releases new TVs and the prices are either the same or cheaper than their predecessors, it’s welcome news.
There have been significant tech upgrades across the range, such as the QN90F using the NQ4 AI Gen3 processor (the same in the flagship OLED Samsung S95F), and Glare Free anti-reflection tech and 4K Upscaling AI Pro featured in the S95F. There are a lot of premium features on offer here, but with no price increase.
Even though the 8K range comes at a premium price, again the QN990F has received several upgrades over its predecessor, the QN900D, such as Glare Free tech, a better processor, and more AI-based picture enhancements. But again, there’s no price increase at launch here for the QN990F series compared to its predecessor.
Samsung’s Neo QLED TVs often feature among the best mini-LED TVs on the market simply down to the sheer performance they deliver. But with increasing competition from more budget brands such as Hisense and TCL, Samsung needs to sweeten the deal on its new TVs to keep customers tempted. Releasing the new lineup with no increased costs may certainly have done that.
You might also like
James is the TV Hardware Staff Writer at TechRadar. Before joining the team, he worked at a major UK based AV retailer selling TV and audio equipment, where he was either telling customers the difference between OLED and QLED or being wowed by watching a PS5 run on the LG 65G2. When not writing about the latest TV tech, James can be found gaming, reading, watching rugby or coming up with another idea for a novel.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.