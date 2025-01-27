Super Bowl 2025 will be broadcast on Sunday, February 9, 2025, and it will be watched on TV by over 120 million viewers. For some folks, any old TV will do for watching the game, but others will want to make it an experience, especially if they’re watching at home with a group of friends.

A Super Bowl party provides the perfect opportunity to level up your viewing game with a new big-screen TV. But what is the definition of big screen? For us here at TechRadar, a big-screen TV is one 65 inches or larger. Over the past few years, 98-inch TVs have expanded the size range of the best TVs. Not only have these become commonplace, but some manufacturers now sell models with 110-inch or larger screens. Now that’s a big-screen TV!

The main benefit of bigger screens is better visual immersion, putting you inside the action as opposed to being on the outside looking in. This makes sports like football much more exciting to watch, and it will also make the Super Bowl LIX halftime show more riveting when Kendrick Lamar and SZA take the stage. With a bigger screen, more people can also get a perfect view without having to scrunch together on the sofa, and that will yield big benefits at a Super Bowl viewing party.

Below, we’ve listed three 75-inch TVs that are fantastic for sports viewing. Two of our picks also come in 85- and 98-inch screen sizes, so if you’ve got both the room and the budget, there’s no reason why you should hold back from really supersizing your new Super Bowl TV.

Budget pick: TCL QM851G

(Image credit: Future)

A brighter picture is better when it comes to watching sports, especially for daytime viewing when the room lights are on. The TCL QM851G is one of the brightest TVs TechRadar has ever tested, and its picture can easily stand on its own in the brightest of rooms. The QM851G’s bright picture is complemented by powerful local dimming that creates near-perfect black levels and pumps up contrast to enhance highlights and make colors look more vivid. A Google TV smart interface makes streaming easy and even features hands-free voice control, and the built-in ATSC 3.0 tuner can tune in a “Next-Gen TV” broadcast of the Super Bowl if your local FOX network station supports it.

The TCL QM851G is available in 65-, 75-, 85-, and 98-inch screen sizes priced from around $900 to $3,000. Both the 75- and 85-inch models are now selling for 50% off their original list price, so those are the best TCL Super Bowl TV deals that we’d recommend.

TCL 75-inch QM851G : $1,299 at Amazon The TCL QM851G delivers premium performance for an affordable price, and it's hit its lowest-ever price in this Super Bowl deal. TCL's top mini-LED has stunning contrast and dazzling brightness, and it also delivers on gaming and audio fronts. This deal is even lower than the 75-inch QM851G's Black Friday price, so there's no reason not to click that button.

Mid-range pick: Samsung QN90D

(Image credit: Future)

Even though it’s our mid-range pick for this roundup, the Samsung QN90D is actually the company’s flagship 4K mini-LED TV series for 2024. With the QN90D, you get a bright, highly refined picture that benefits from Samsung’s AI-driven picture processing. An anti-reflection coating helps to reduce screen glare from lamps and overhead lights when viewing in bright rooms, and an Ultra Viewing Angle feature ensures pictures look uniformly good from any seat in the house. The QN90D’s excellent motion processing works equally well for sports, movies, and gaming, and there’s a built-in ATSC 3.0 tuner for Next-Gen TV broadcasts.

Samsung QN90D TVs are available in 43- to 98-inch screen sizes, but the biggest deals we’re seeing from Samsung right now are for the 75-inch ($1,799.99, a $1,500 discount), 85-inch ($2,299.99, a $2,500 discount), and 98-inch ($8,999.99, a $6.000 discount) models.

Samsung 75-inch QN90D: was $3,299.99 now $1,799.99 at Samsung Samsung’s 75-inch QN90D is now $1,499 – a fantastic price for the company's top 2024 mini-LED TV. The QN90D offers high brightness, an anti-glare screen, and the wide viewing angle needed for daytime sports viewing. And with four HDMI 2.1 ports with up to 144Hz support, it’s also a great TV for gaming. This steep discount brings the 75-inch QN90D's price back to its Black Friday low.

Premium pick: Samsung S95D

(Image credit: Future)

OLED TVs are favored by movie fanatics due to their deep, detailed blacks and powerful contrast. A typical OLED TV doesn’t make the best choice for sports viewing, however, since the screen brightness lags what the best mini-LED TVs can deliver. Also, typical OLEDs have glossy screen coatings that reflect room lights, reducing picture contrast in the process.

The Samsung S95D, however, isn’t your typical OLED TV. Its brightness rivals many mini-LED TVs, including Samsung’s own, and its Glare Free tech does a staggeringly good job of eliminating screen reflections when viewing in bright rooms, even with lamps positioned nearby. Like other OLEDs, its picture looks uniformly good, even when viewed from far off-center seats, and it also has a built-in ATSC 3.0 tuner for Next-Gen TV broadcasts.

The S95D is available in 55-, 65-, and 77-inch screen sizes. Right now the 77-inch S95D is selling at Walmart for $3,148.19, its lowest-ever price. That's a great deal for a TV that won top pick in the TechRadar Choice Awards 2024.

Samsung 65-inch S95D: $3,148.19 at Walmart The Samsung S95D OLED TV is our choice for best TV in the 2024 TechRadar Choice Awards. It has an incredibly detailed QD-OLED picture with anti-reflection technology, spectacular gaming features, and a great-looking design. The colors look dynamic and natural, and the picture is exceptionally bright for an OLED TV. This is your chance to get the 65-inch version at its Black Friday price, where it's dropped back to just in time for the Super Bowl.