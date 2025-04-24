LG's 2025 TVs are already getting steep discounts just weeks after launch – and I've found 3 unmissable deals
Some nice price drops so soon after launching
Year on year, LG has made some of the best TVs in Australia, with the C3, C4 and C5 rating high on our list year after year. The 2025 range arrived Down Under just one month ago (after being unveiled at CES in January), and while the Korean tech giant's displays are firmly in the premium segment, packing fast operating systems and gorgeous OLED panels, there’s certainly value to be had here – especially with discounts cropping up so close to launch.
Yes, LG’s entry-level NanoCell TVs, QNEDs, B5 OLEDs, its mid-range C5 OLED displays and its top-end G5 OLEDs have already seen attractive price drops in 2025.
Right now over on Appliance Central – so often our retailer of choice when it comes to TV deals – you can score an LG B5 OLED for as little as AU$1,635. But if you want a big TV more than anything else, the company’s NanoCell tech is going for as low as AU$2,530 for the 86-inch model.
Plus, when you consider a spate of recent discounts on LG’s 2025 TVs beat out close rivals Samsung and Sony, we can’t recommend them highly enough.
LG’s 2025 range of TVs usher in a range of improvements over previous years, depending on the model. Among the upgrades are greater brightness, improved anti-glare and enhanced gaming features, along with even better picture quality for the top-end G5.
LG’s TVs were already quite impressive with arguably the best panels on the market, supported by a fast and fluid operating system – which incidentally just received Xbox cloud gaming support with the most recent update.
So if you’ve been holding off on buying a new TV but want a recently released model, we’ve got you covered.
Save AU$425
We consider the LG C5 OLED to be the best TV overall in Australia right now, having awarded it five stars in our review and applauding its gorgeous picture quality, gaming features and operating system. This TV is a fantastic option for the majority of Australian homes, though we would have preferred better sound and HDR10+ support. If you’re looking to save some cash, you could also grab the 65-inch C4 OLED for AU$2,490, which is also discounted and similarly specced (though now a year old). Other size options of the C5 are also reduced:
42-inch: AU$1,950 (was AU$2,249)
48-inch: AU$2,250 (was AU$2,490)
55-inch: AU$2,970 (was AU$3,290)
77-inch: AU$5,750 (was AU$5,999)
83-inch: AU$7,460 (was AU$7,999)
Save AU$289
Not thrilled with OLED? That’s okay – LG’s QNED panels are also on sale. This specific model was previously down to AU$1,998 earlier this month, so getting it even cheaper is a pretty big win. Brighter than previous QNED panels thanks to LG’s ‘evo’ brightness boosting technology and offering vibrant colouring, this is a good TV to consider if you don’t want to spend too much or if you don’t really care for OLED’s contrasting benefits. Other size options are also discounted:
55-inch: AU$1,590 (was AU$1,795)
75-inch: AU$2,530 (was AU$2,995)
86-inch: AU$3,650 (was AU$4,295)
Save AU$615
LG’s G5 TV is the best of the range, if you exclude the M5, which is just a wireless (and much more expensive) version of the G5. If an improved anti-glare display and exceptional brightness sounds good to you, then it’s the TV for your home. We awarded the LG G5 five stars in our review, as we were blown away by the aforementioned features and its useful implementation of AI-based enhancements, though again, HDR10+ would have been a nice addition and obviously it’s a pricey screen to begin with. Other size options are also on special:
55-inch: AU$3,780 (was AU$4,195)
77-inch: AU$7,380 (was AU$7,880)
Not tempted by any of the above? You can browse the full range of LG TVs at both Appliance Central and LG directly, both of which are currently offering appealing discounts. Or, if you’re loyal to another brand, be sure to check out our round up of the latest TV deals.
