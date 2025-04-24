LG's 2025 TVs are already getting steep discounts just weeks after launch – and I've found 3 unmissable deals

Year on year, LG has made some of the best TVs in Australia, with the C3, C4 and C5 rating high on our list year after year. The 2025 range arrived Down Under just one month ago (after being unveiled at CES in January), and while the Korean tech giant's displays are firmly in the premium segment, packing fast operating systems and gorgeous OLED panels, there’s certainly value to be had here – especially with discounts cropping up so close to launch.

Yes, LG’s entry-level NanoCell TVs, QNEDs, B5 OLEDs, its mid-range C5 OLED displays and its top-end G5 OLEDs have already seen attractive price drops in 2025.

Right now over on Appliance Central – so often our retailer of choice when it comes to TV deals – you can score an LG B5 OLED for as little as AU$1,635. But if you want a big TV more than anything else, the company’s NanoCell tech is going for as low as AU$2,530 for the 86-inch model.

Plus, when you consider a spate of recent discounts on LG’s 2025 TVs beat out close rivals Samsung and Sony, we can’t recommend them highly enough.

LG’s 2025 range of TVs usher in a range of improvements over previous years, depending on the model. Among the upgrades are greater brightness, improved anti-glare and enhanced gaming features, along with even better picture quality for the top-end G5.

LG’s TVs were already quite impressive with arguably the best panels on the market, supported by a fast and fluid operating system – which incidentally just received Xbox cloud gaming support with the most recent update.

So if you’ve been holding off on buying a new TV but want a recently released model, we’ve got you covered.

Not tempted by any of the above? You can browse the full range of LG TVs at both Appliance Central and LG directly, both of which are currently offering appealing discounts. Or, if you’re loyal to another brand, be sure to check out our round up of the latest TV deals.